Minnesota State’s Akito Hirose (2) and St. Cloud State’s Kevin Fitzgerald (28) watch the puck during the third period of an NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Hirose to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keith Srakocic

Minnesota State’s Akito Hirose (2) and St. Cloud State’s Kevin Fitzgerald (28) watch the puck during the third period of an NCAA men’s Frozen Four hockey semifinal in Pittsburgh, Thursday, April 8, 2021. The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Hirose to a two-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Keith Srakocic

Canucks sign college standout Akito Hirose to entry-level contract

College free agent defenceman inks a one-year deal

The Vancouver Canucks have signed free-agent defenceman Akito Hirose to a one-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Hirose, 23, had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games with Minnesota State University this season, his third in the NCAA.

The six-foot, 170-pound college standout from Calgary had two goals and 24 assists in 38 games with Minnesota State last season.

Hirose’s older brother, Taro, has played 58 National Hockey League games after signing with the Detroit Red Wings out of college in 2019.

“As we continue to look at ways to improve the depth of our organization, signing a defenceman with this type of skillset is an important move for our hockey club,” said Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin in a press release. “Akito is a strong skater and he has put up impressive numbers on both sides of the ice in the NCAA and BCHL.

“We feel that our coaches and development team will provide him with the help and support he needs to start his pro career off in the right way.”

The move is the Canucks’ latest college free-agent signing after the club signed Western Michigan University centre Max Sasson to an entry-level deal on Sunday.

Sasson, 22, had 42 points in 38 games in his sophomore season in the NCAA.

READ MORE: THE MOJ: Of course, the worst has (predictably) happened, the Canucks are good again

NHLvancouver canucks

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening
Next story
VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, wearing a black hoody with white designs, a blue jacket, Nike shoes and a black baseball cap. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police in Surrey ask for help identifying suspect in construction site break-and-enter

Mariam Ghaly tragically lost her life in October 2017 due to a dangerous motorcyclist on the road that caused her to swerve her vehicle and land in a water-filled ditch. Her family sued the motorcyclist and has been awarded almost $2.5 million in damages. (file photo)
Family awarded nearly $2.5 million for Surrey crash caused by motorcyclist that took mother’s life

The Environmental Extravaganza features several free group and self-guided activities. (Submitted photo: City of Surrey)
Spring is here, which means Surrey’s ‘Environmental Extravaganza’ is back

Pop-up banner image