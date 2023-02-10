V.I. Raiders alumnus Andrew Harris is returning to lead Nanaimo’s junior football club after playing one more CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts. (News Bulletin file photo)

V.I. Raiders alumnus Andrew Harris is returning to lead Nanaimo’s junior football club after playing one more CFL season with the Toronto Argonauts. (News Bulletin file photo)

CFL star Andrew Harris coming back to B.C. to lead his former junior football team

Harris to play last season with Toronto Argonauts then come back to head V.I. Raiders organization

A Grey Cup champion and an all-time Canadian football great is returning to the league where it all started.

Andrew Harris has been named the new head of football operations for the V.I. Raiders of the Canadian Junior Football League, the Nanaimo club announced in a press release Friday, Feb. 10.

The Raiders say Harris will return to the club with a five-year contract and is earmarked to be the head coach of the team starting in 2024.

“My five years in Nanaimo as young player were pivotal for my training and football career,” Harris said in the release. “I want to take this passion that I have for the sport and build something great for these young up-and-coming players and of course win some championships.”

Harris was part of three national championship teams with the Raiders in 2006, 2008 and 2009. He went on to star in the Canadian Football League and won Grey Cups with the B.C. Lions, Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Toronto Argonauts.

Kabel Atwall, Raiders president, said the Harris got an offer from the Argos that enticed him to play one more season, so he will appoint an interim coach for 2023.

Curtis Vizza announced earlier in the off-season that he was stepping down as coach, but general manager Josh Williams remains in the GM role, working with associate general manager Shawn Arabsky.

The Raiders are coming off a 1-9 season that Atwall said “was so bad, it was good,” in that it forced the organization to address its direction. Atwall said he was half-joking when he offered Harris the coaching job, but the CFL star showed interest and things happened organically from there.

Dave Shortill of Orca Wealth and Insurance Services of Ladysmith has offered Harris a career opportunity outside of football, Atwall said, which made the junior football opportunity possible.

“Andrew has been a proven winner throughout his career and it is anticipated that he will continue to be so in his new role,” the team president said. “Andrew will be a great ambassador for the team, he will have a great rapport with players, coaches, recruits, and board members and our treasured fans.”

PODCAST: Catching up with four-time Grey Cup champion Andrew Harris


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFCBreaking NewsFootball

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 Surrey-raised players named to Canada’s World Baseball Classic roster for March games
Next story
Ongoing labour dispute boils over as Canadian soccer teams slam Canada Soccer

Just Posted

Premier David Eby, mayor Brenda Locke, and MLA Sinny Sims at an announcement for local government infrastructure in Surrey on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey Mayor hopes city will see up to $80M from $1B grant announced by Premier

Henry Houston Scott Park, a small piece of land at the corner of 64 Avenue and 181A Street, is named for a Black immigrant who brought his family to Surrey in 1912 . The green space is part of what was once the Scott family farm. More than 100 years after they first came to Cloverdale, their fruit trees can still seen today. (File photo)
White Rock’s Black history: Immigrants’ delay part of federal plan

Alex Blanarou of Surrey was killed in Abbotsford on Dec. 28, 2017. Two of the three men charged with his killing have now been sentenced.
Shooter who killed Surrey man in Abbotsford sentenced to 14 years in jail

Scott Wheatley works in his office in Cloverdale. Wheatley spoke the <em>Cloverdale Reporter</em> recently about a letter from Anita Huberman, the president of the Surrey Board of Trade—a peer organization, calling for a review into city-grant funding awarded to the Cloverdale Chamber. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Chamber director reflects on letter to the city from Surrey Board of Trade president