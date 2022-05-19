Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event to return this summer

Event, held at Blackie Spit Park in South Surrey, is scheduled for July 23

The Champion of the Crescent paddleboard event is scheduled for July 23 at Blackie Spit Park. (Contributed photo)

A popular paddleboarding event is set to return to South Surrey’s Blackie Spit Park this summer.

The Champion of the Crescent event – which serves as a fundraiser for the Surrey Hospitals Foundation – is planned for Saturday, July 23. Funds raised through the one-day program will support youth mental health initiatives, a news release states.

We are excited to bring back our premiere annual summer fundraiser and we look forward to having teams sign up and help us raise more awareness for youth mental health,” said Jane Adams, president and CEO of the foundation.

“It’s a great way for the community to come together to support our youth, showing them that with the power of family and friends, they are not alone.”

The event, which was first held in 2016, features teams of four paddlers – friends, family or co-workers – who compete in fast-paced relay races for a chance to win the coveted Champion of the Crescent trophy. Adding to the festivities will be an award for best team costume and for the team that falls the most.

Registration is $2,500 per team; paddles and boards will be provided, as will a paddleboard orientation prior to the event.

For more information, or to sign up, visit www.surreyhospitalsfoundation.com/paddle22



