Cloverdale Colts U15 team wins gold in Langford

It was a golden night for the Cloverdale Colts March 23.

The U15 A1 Colts won the gold in Langford after beating the West Kootenay Zone team 4-3 in the championship game.

Before the gold medal game, head coach Bayne Ryshak wrote on Facebook, “One last dance with the boys tonight, so darn proud & lucky to be their coach & to work with 3 great coaches too, Cam Alder, Brenden Parker, Andrew Lister.”

Cloverdale’s U15 A1 team was guaranteed a medal at their Tier 1 provincial tournament after winning their semi-final game earlier in the day. The Colts won a close game in the morning, defeating the East Kootenay Zone team 5-4.

The U15 Colts went 3-0-1 in their round robin, defeating Okanagan Thompson Regional 8-1, tieing West Kootenay Zone 4-4, downing the Juan De Fuca Grizzlies 8-1, and dumping North Central/North West 10-1.

To get to the final with the Colts, the West Kootenay Zone team defeated Semiahmoo 5-1 in the other semi-final game March 23.


