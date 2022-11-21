Cloverdale flag football team in VMFL final Nov. 27

Merrick Garcia carries the ball for the Cloverdale Community Football Association’s Atom Tigers as his team battled the White Rock Titans in the VMFL playoff semifinal at Cloverdale Athletic Park Nov. 20. The Tigers won the game 48-16 and now play in the league final Nov. 27 at McLeod Athletic Park. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens) From left: Gale Martens, Dez Hernandez, Bryson Osei, and Jamie Turney await game action Nov. 20 at Cloverdale Athletic Park. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens) Bryson Osei runs with the ball in a game against the White Rock Titans Nov. 20. Osei scored four touchdowns on the day. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens) Trey Dunn jukes past a tackler in a game against the White Rock Titans Nov. 20. Dunn scored a touchdown and added six converts as his team, Cloverdale’s Atom Tigers, defeated the Titans 48-16. (Photo submitted: Stephanie Martens)

It’s on to the league final for Cloverdale’s Atom Tigers.

The Tigers downed the White Rock Titans 48-16 in a Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) semifinal Nov. 20.

The flag football team is part of the Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA) and president Yeera Sami said the team has been rolling all year.

“They are undefeated,” he said. “They are playing exceptionally well for 8-9 year olds. That team has so many offensive weapons, they just go wild.”

The Tigers played the White Rock Titans Atom Blue team in the semi-final game at Cloverdale Athletic Park. The Tigers qualified for the semis after defeating the North Surrey Lions in a quarterfinal game Nov. 13.

“Awesome teamwork,” said Sami, after the Tigers’ win.

He added the kids followed their game plan closely and executed their plays very well.

“It led to a huge win.”

That huge win included four touchdowns on “long runs” from Bryson Osei, a TD from Trey Dunn, a TD from Daniel Collins, and six successful converts by Dunn.

“On defense, our outstanding players were Dominic Gomes, Jackson Powell, Nashaan Bai, and Bryson Osei,” Sami added.

CCFA’s Atom Tigers now face the Coquitlam Chargers in the VMFL flag final Nov. 27 at McLeod Stadium in Langley. Kick off is at 9 a.m.

If the Tigers win, they’ll face a Kelowna team in the provincial final the following week, also at McLeod Stadium.



FootballJunior SportsSports