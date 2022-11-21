Cloverdale flag football team in VMFL final Nov. 27

It’s on to the league final for Cloverdale’s Atom Tigers.
The Tigers downed the White Rock Titans 48-16 in a Vancouver Mainland Football League (VMFL) semifinal Nov. 20.
The flag football team is part of the Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA) and president Yeera Sami said the team has been rolling all year.
“They are undefeated,” he said. “They are playing exceptionally well for 8-9 year olds. That team has so many offensive weapons, they just go wild.”
The Tigers played the White Rock Titans Atom Blue team in the semi-final game at Cloverdale Athletic Park. The Tigers qualified for the semis after defeating the North Surrey Lions in a quarterfinal game Nov. 13.
“Awesome teamwork,” said Sami, after the Tigers’ win.
He added the kids followed their game plan closely and executed their plays very well.
“It led to a huge win.”
That huge win included four touchdowns on “long runs” from Bryson Osei, a TD from Trey Dunn, a TD from Daniel Collins, and six successful converts by Dunn.
“On defense, our outstanding players were Dominic Gomes, Jackson Powell, Nashaan Bai, and Bryson Osei,” Sami added.
CCFA’s Atom Tigers now face the Coquitlam Chargers in the VMFL flag final Nov. 27 at McLeod Stadium in Langley. Kick off is at 9 a.m.
If the Tigers win, they’ll face a Kelowna team in the provincial final the following week, also at McLeod Stadium.
