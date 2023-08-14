Cloverdale player helps B.C. win national basketball championship

B.C.’s U15 girls team celebrates after winning a national championship Aug. 5 in Calgary. B.C. downed Quebec 73-51 in the gold medal game. (Image via @canadabasketball/Instagram) Lord Tweedsmuir student Hanna Grewal is seen with her gold medal after her U15 team’s recent win at the national championship tourney, held in Calgary. (Photo submitted: Mal Grewal) The U15 B.C. girls basketball team pauses for a picture after winning gold at the national championship tournament. (Photo submitted: Mal Grewal)

B.C. took top honours at the recent U15 girls national championships and a Lord Tweedsmuir student helped push her team to victory.

Hanna Grewal, a Grade 9 student at Tweedy, was the only girl from Cloverdale on the team. Over the course of the competition, Hanna finished second overall for most assists per game.

“(I) wanted to highlight for you that the B.C. Girls U15 provincial basketball team won the gold medal at the Canadian national basketball championships,” said Mal Grewal, Hanna’s father.

Hanna and her teammates overcame “powerhouses” Ontario and Quebec on their road to gold.

The tournament was held at the University of Calgary from July 31 to August 5. The girls team went undefeated over five games, winning their two pool games and then three playoff games to take home the U15 title.

In their first pool game on July 31, B.C. more than doubled P.E.I., winning 79-31. The next day, the squad comfortably beat Newfoundland 75-50. In the quarterfinals, B.C. dumped Nova Scotia 71-49. In the semifinals, B.C. had perhaps their toughest game, outlasting Ontario by five points, winning 65-60. The Ontario game was B.C.’s only match of the tournament in which the U15 team did not put more than 70 points on their opponent. In the final, B.C. scored another 70-plus points to put Quebec away early and win the gold medal game by a 73-51 margin.

Hanna said the tournament and the overall experience is a memory that will last a lifetime.

“The basketball competition was at the highest level,” she said. “And it was nice meeting other athletes from across the country.”

She added that she also enjoyed getting to know her teammates and coaches from around the province and she really enjoyed being a part of an “amazing” team.

Basketball runs in the Grewal family blood as Hanna’s older sister Sevene was recently awarded a scholarship to play basketball at Victoria’s Camosun College.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale students commit to play for various B.C. university athletic programs

The win was B.C.’s third national championship in the girls U15 division as B.C. previously won in 2018 and 2004.

Jordyn Nohr scored the most points for B.C. in the final, draining 22 points and attaining four assists. Rounding out B.C. players who scored double digits, Shae Sandhu netted 13 points in the final game and Ashley Vande Ven added 12 points.



