The Cloverdale Skating Club is hosting figure skaters from around B.C. on May long weekend. Marissa Lecian (left), Maisie St. James, and Lauren Halley will all be competing. (Photo submitted: Carissa Halley)

Cloverdale Skating Club to host ‘Super Series’ competition

Victoria Day weekend competition to be held at Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex

The Cloverdale Skating Club is set to host figure skaters from across B.C. and the Yukon.

The club will host the “Belair Direct BC/YK Victoria Day Super Series” competition May 20 – 22 at the Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex.

“Cloverdale has worked hard to enter a club record 30 skaters this year,” said Carissa Halley, one of the competitor’s mom’s and the club’s volunteer communications person.

Three of the club’s senior skaters are pictured.

Marissa Lecian (left) will be competing in Star 5 Women, Maisie St. James (centre) will be competing in Gold Women, and Lauren Halley (right) will be competing in Star 7 and Star 8 Women.


