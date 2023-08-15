Cloverdale Spurs finish fourth at provincial championships

The Cloverdale Spurs U11 A team play the Penticton Tigers in their opening game of the 2023 U11 “A” B.C. Minor Baseball Provincial Championships, held Aug. 3-6 at Cloverdale Ball Park. The Spurs won the game 23-5. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Cloverdale Spurs U11 A team play the Penticton Tigers in their opening game of the 2023 U11 “A” B.C. Minor Baseball Provincial Championships, held Aug. 3-6 at Cloverdale Ball Park. The Spurs won the game 23-5. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Spurs play the Ridge Meadows Royals in the bronze medal game Aug. 6. The Spurs lost the game 12-2. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Spurs play ball against the Richmond City Chuckers in round-robin action Aug. 5. The Spurs won the game 9-5. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Spurs play the Ridge Meadows Royals in the bronze medal game Aug. 6. The Spurs lost the game 12-2. (Photo: Jason Sveinson) The Spurs play ball against the Richmond City Chuckers in round-robin action Aug. 5. The Spurs won the game 9-5. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

The best U11 A baseball teams in the province descended on Cloverdale on the B.C. Day weekend for their provincial championships tournament.

The players represented U11 A mosquito teams, which are actually first-year players in the mosquito division, or players that fall in the under-10 age group.

The Cloverdale Spurs U11 A team played very well in the tourney, going 2-1-1 in pool play and making the playoff round. Unfortunately, the team lost in both the semifinal game and the bronze medal game.

The Spurs started strong on day one of the tourney, easily beating the Penticton Tigers 23-5 and narrowly losing a one-run game to eventual provincial champs White Rock Tritons by a score of 11-10. On Aug. 5, the Spurs beat the Richmond City Chuckers 9-5 and tied the Nanaimo Pirates 5-5.

In the semifinal on Aug. 6, the Spurs fell to the Abbotsford Angels 8-7, which sent them into the bronze medal match against the Ridge Meadows Royals. (The Royals were easily defeated by White Rock in the other semi 12-1.) Unfortunately in the bronze medal game, the Spurs fell to the Royals 12-2.

The Cloverdale Spurs hosted nine teams from across the province. Five from the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley summer interlock league: Abbotsford, Ridge Meadows, Tsawwassen A’s, Richmond City, and White Rock; two from the Island: Victoria Islanders and Nanaimo; and two from the Interior: Kelowna Sun Devils and Penticton.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale U8 Spurs win gold

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale U11 Spurs win Boulanger Memorial Tournament

Ryan Sahli, Cloverdale Spurs U11 A Head Coach, told the Cloverdale Reporter several weeks ago that his team has had their sights set on the tournament all season long.

He said the kids were excited to play in it and have really been enjoying their summer season.

For more info on baseball in Cloverdale, visit cloverdalebaseball.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Baseball