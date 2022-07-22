The Cloverdale U11 AAA Tier 2 Spurs baseball team. The squad will host their division’s provincial championship tournament July 28 - 31 at Cloverdale Ball Park. (Image via surrey.ca)

BASEBALL

Cloverdale to host 2022 U11 AAA provincial championships

Association also hosting U18 AAA ‘Final Five’ tourney July 22-24

Cloverdale is hosting another provincial championship tournament.

The Cloverdale Spurs U11 AAA tier 2 squad will host teams from across the province July 28 to 31.

“Come support your U11 AAA Cloverdale Spurs T2 competing in the B.C .Minor Baseball Provincial Championships,” reads a post on surrey.ca.

Ten teams will take part in the tournament that will be held over August long weekend.

“Event begins Thursday, July 28 at 5 p.m. with opening ceremonies and skills competition,” the post noted. “Games begin Friday at 8:30 a.m.”

All games to be played at Cloverdale Ball Park. There is no admission to watch the games.

Cloverdale Ball Park is located at 17383 61A Avenue.

FINAL FIVE

Cloverdale Minor Baseball is also hosting the 2022 U18 AAA provincial “Final Five” tournament today (July 22) through Sunday.

All games to be played at Hillcrest Park. There is no admission to watch the games.

Full schedule for U18 AAA provincials.

Friday, July 22:

9 a.m. North Shore @ Cloverdale

12 p.m. Prince George @ Township

3 p.m. North Island @ North Shore

6 p.m. Cloverdale @ Prince George

Saturday, July 23:

9 a.m. Prince George @ North Island

12 p.m. Township @ Cloverdale

3 p.m. North Shore @ Prince George

6 p.m. North Island @ Township

Sunday, July 24:

12 p.m. Championship Final

2nd Place @ 1st Place

Hillcrest Park is located at 6530 185 Street.

For more info visit cloverdalebaseball.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Baseball

