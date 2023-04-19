Come roll a bowl: Weekend lawn bowling open houses in White Rock

Ever rolled a bowl?

Two White Rock lawn bowling clubs are hosting open houses for those interested in trying lawn bowling; one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club hosts an open house at their club, 14560 North Bluff Rd. (in the northwest corner of Centennial Park) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., while the White Rock Bowling Club’s Sunday open house is the second one held by the club; 20 people attended the first one on Saturday, April 15, with 18 signing up for coaching classes.

The April 23 open house runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club, located at 1079 Dolphin Street (at the corner of Dolphin and Royal Avenue) in White Rock.

Originally inaugurated in 1934 with a natural grass playing surface, the club switched to an artificial one in 2008, with the introduction of a special synthetic carpet imported from the U.K.

A recent ‘facelift’ saw the old carpet removed and a new carpet installed, on top of a new, elastic layer.

“Now that the new carpet is installed, the club will have the benefit of a high-class surface to bowl on,” the club’s website says.

“This will mean better instruction and training for new bowlers who are essential for the continued success and growth of this amazing community asset.”

While the all-weather carpet allows members to bowl year-round, opening day celebrations are planned for this Saturday, April 22, when piper Kenneth Wright will pipe club members around the green to officially start the new season.

Members traditionally wear white or club colours, and the mayor – White Rock Mayor Megan Knight – will roll a few bowls, followed by a game amongst members, among other festivities.

The Sunday, April 23 open house is open to the public. Visit whiterocklawnbowlingclub.com for more information.

The Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club, where players bowl on a natural grass surface, is hosting another two open houses for the public: one on Saturday, May 6 and another on Saturday, June 3.

Both events run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit mannparklbc.org for more information about the open houses.

