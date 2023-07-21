Council to vote on latest contract for Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex

This artist’s rendering shows the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex looking north from the Fairgrounds toward 64th Avenue. (Image via City of Surrey)

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex keeps getting closer and closer to completion.

City council will vote to approve yet another contract for the building.

Council will vote on Corporate Report R127, from both the planning & development and the strategic initiatives departments at its regular council meeting July 24.

The report recommends council award a nearly $14.5 million contract to Graham Construction and Engineering LP. The contract is for the envelope and its interior finishings of the new rink being built on the north side of the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The two departments recommend three items in their report: that council award Contract No. 1220-030-2021-046 to Graham Construction and Engineering LP in the amount of $14,469,905 for the envelope and finishing work; that council set the expenditure authorization limit for the contract at $15,915,000; and that council authorize the GM for planning & development to “execute” the contract.

City council has already awarded Graham Construction and Engineering several multi-million dollar contracts already.

“Graham’s performance on the work awarded to date has been satisfactory, and it is now recommended that the Contract with Graham be extended to include envelope and interior finishes for the project.”

The new ice complex will feature two National Hockey League-sized sheets with spectator seating of 400 (200 per rink). The rink will feature a variety of non-sport spaces such as: multi-purpose rooms, community rooms, meeting rooms, along with the requisite number of officials’ rooms and change rooms.

The rinks will support various sports opportunities for the public, including: ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions, lacrosse, and ball hockey.

The city has said previously, Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex “will be energy efficient and designed to meet the highest engineering and accessibility standards.”

The rink project also includes a new extension of 177B Street south of 64 Avenue, which has already been completed, with upgrades scheduled for 62 Avenue and the Agriplex parking lot. A new parking lot for 160 cars will also be built at the arena.

Third Ice Surface

The CR also noted that city council has approved the design and construction administration services for a third rink.

“Staff are working with the architect and consultants’ team to develop the design of the third ice sheet, which is planned to be constructed in Fall/Winter 2025 and be completed in Summer 2027.”

Construction of the new arena began in August and the rink is expected to open for the start of the hockey season in 2024.

The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex was included in the 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan. Funding for this contract is available from the 2023 Five‐Year (2023‐2027) Financial Plan – Capital Program.



