The courts at Edgewood Park in South Surrey, located at 2284 165 St. (City of Surrey photo)

Courting feedback from sports court users: City of Surrey wants your thoughts

Help shape city’s recreational future with Outdoor Sport Court Strategy survey

Pickleball players, ball hockey and box lacrosse lovers, tennis, basketball and volleyball athletes take note: The City of Surrey wants your help.

The City is seeking input from Surrey residents, sport court users, organized sport and recreation groups and sport court permit holders to help shape the development of an Outdoor Sport Court Strategy.

The strategy will guide long-term decisions about outdoor sport court locations, development, and funding over the next 15 years when it’s complete.

Residents can share their feedback by taking an online survey, attending a pop-up event, signing up to participate in a discussion group and visiting the project page to ask questions and use the interactive map.

The survey closes on May 21, 2023.

“Access to outdoor sporting amenities is key to keeping a community active, healthy and connected,” said Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke.

READ ALSO: Edgewood Park officially opens in South Surrey

“With continued growth expected over the next decade, the City of Surrey is committed to investing in improving and building new outdoor sports courts to keep pace with the increasing demand. I invite you to take the survey and help shape Surrey’s long-term Outdoor Sport Court Strategy.”

The City of Surrey has more than 200 parks with active amenities such as sports fields, sport courts, playgrounds, community gardens, picnic areas and more than 600 parks that protect natural areas, open space, and biodiversity as part of the larger green infrastructure network.

There are more than 160 outdoor sports courts in Surrey that support activities like ball hockey, basketball, box lacrosse, pickleball, tennis, and volleyball.

To learn more about the future of outdoor sports courts and to take the survey, visit surrey.ca/outdoorsportcourts

