Surrey’s Dalton MacGillivray in action with Delta Ice Hawks, who host the Cyclone Taylor Cup from April 7-10. (Photo: Facebook.com/Delta-Ice-Hawks)

HOCKEY

Delta hosts B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams for Cyclone Taylor Cup, starting Thursday

Fifth time for Delta Ice Hawks in provincial championship tournament, first as host city

Four of B.C.’s top Junior B hockey teams are in Delta this week for the Cyclone Taylor Cup.

Delta Ice Hawks host the round-robin tournament for provincial bragging rights starting Thursday (April 7) and ending Sunday with the 4 p.m. championship game.

The schedule, posted to cyclonetaylorcup.ca, includes two games daily at Ladner Leisure Centre over the four days.

Returning after a two-year break due to the pandemic, the 2022 Cup will involve the Ice Hawks along with league-champion teams from Pacific Junior Hockey League (represented by Langley Trappers), Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (Revelstoke Grizzlies) and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (Peninsula Panthers).

This will be the fifth time Delta competes for the BC Hockey-sanctioned Cyclone Taylor Cup, and first as host city. The Ice Hawks claimed the provincial championship once, back in 2011.

In February, the Ice Hawks scored a first-round playoff series win over Richmond Sockeyes before the team fell in the second round to White Rock Whalers. In the three weeks since then, the squad has practiced hard ahead of BC Hockey’s Junior B hockey championships.

For Cyclone Taylor Cup games, tickets are $20 for round-robin games, $25 for the bronze-medal game and $30 for gold. Sales at the arena box office start an hour before face-off. Tournament passes are sold for $149, or $199 for VIP access to a hospitality room. Ticket details are posted to pjhl.net/cyclone-taylor-cup.

tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
