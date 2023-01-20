Delta Ice Hawks forfeit four games for having ineligible player on roster

The Pacific Junior Hockey League has penalized the Delta Ice Hawks eight points for rostering an ineligible player in four of the team’s recent wins.

The Delta Ice Hawks have been penalized eight points for dressing an ineligible player in four of their recent games.

The Pacific Junior Hockey League announced in a press release Friday (Jan. 20) the results of an investigation into allegations the Ice Hawks had participated in games using an illegal roster.

The investigation found the team did roster an ineligible player in four of its recent victories: against the Surrey Knights on Dec. 29 (6-1), the Richmond Sockeyes on Jan. 1 (7-6), the North Vancouver Wolf Pack on Jan. 3 (9-1) and the Chilliwack Jets on Jan. 10 (4-0).

The release did not specify which player or players had been ineligible or why.

“As per league regulations teams found participating in games with an illegal roster will result in the forfeiture of points earned during those games,” the league said in its release. “The above games will be deemed as a forfeit and two points in each contest will be awarded to Delta’s opponent.”

The league said it would not be making any further comments on the matter or its findings as the investigation is now closed.

With the league’s decision, the Ice Hawks fall from first place in the Tom Shaw Conference (64 points) to second (56) with a record of 28 wins and 10 loses through 38 games. Richmond, meanwhile, move from second to first, with an adjusted total of 64 points through 41 games (30 wins, seven loses, four overtime/shootout loses).

Delta’s next game is on Saturday, Jan. 21 against the Mission City Outlaws. The puck drops at the Mission Leisure Centre at 6:45 p.m.


