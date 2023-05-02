Diving into a successful season: Club celebrates achievements

The White Rock Divers have had a tremendous start to their season, after hosting an inaugural Bev Boys Invitational meet that saw more than 100 divers compete.

Ranging in age from six to 16 years old, divers competed on one and three metre diving boards; the event also featured a masters event and a synchronized diving event.

“We are all very excited to watch this competition grow,” said Bev Boys, who the competition was named for.

“We had divers from Western Canada, the United States and from across Canada.”

Boys, who started the White Rock Divers in 1994 with Margie Connors, has continued to support, mentor and coach the club since its inception.

She represented Canada in national and international competition for 17 years, and was a national champion 34 times; a three-time Olympian; a competitor in four Commonwealth Games, winning eight medals and a four-time Olympic judge, among many other accomplishments.

Boys was was named Canadian female of the year 1969 and 1970, and is a member of the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame, a Diver of the Decade, a Member of the Order of Canada, and a Member of the Order of British Columbia as well.

Her love of diving and helping club members discover and develop their own talents keeps her active with the club, which has had excellent results this season, she noted.

“The club has qualified 10 divers for the junior and senior nationals this spring and summer,” she said.

“There will be nine divers heading to Novice Nationals in Saskatoon this month (May), senior divers travelling to Toronto for the Senior Nationals in June, and age group divers heading to Montreal to the only outdoor competition of the season.”

A 14-year-old diver with the club, Amelia Semple, just returned from competing in the U.K., where she competed on 3M and 1M springboard as well as platform.

“She did great!” said White Rock Divers coach Igor Kopecky.

“She did some great dives while she was there. I think it was good for her confidence – she made finals in two of the three events and she posted the highest score of anyone in the platform event.”

Semple, a South Surrey resident, was proud of her personal best score in the platform preliminaries and a personal best dive that earned 62 points.

“It was a great trip. I enjoyed my coach and getting to know my teammates. This is the best part of it, meeting new people and traveling,” she said after travelling home to B.C.

“I had challenges, which I will know to work on for future events. I can’t wait for the next time!”

Cater Baker, another South Surrey teen and White Rock Divers club member, also placed third and the first World Junior High Diving Championship in Montreal; the club also won medals in provincial junior nationals and several invitational diving competitions throughout the year.

White Rock Divers club offers diving for all levels, aged five and up, Boys noted, with fun dive, recreation diving, competitive diving and coach training courses available, as well as masters diving and high diving.

For more information, visit whiterockdivers.com

