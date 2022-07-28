Fall face-off for Surrey’s Powerplay youth hockey league, focused on fun and affordability

A gear rental program is available for $51.50 per season, and goalies play for free

Surrey’s Powerplay Hockey League (PHL) returns this fall focused on fair play, fun and affordability for youth in the city.

Following a two-year hiatus, the recreation league runs Sunday afternoons at Fleetwood’s Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex for sessions starting Oct. 2 and ending Dec. 11.

Split into two age groups, the “fun” league is for boys and girls aged 6-9 and 10-13 who want to learn the rules of the game, practice skills and experience being part of a team. The fee is $139.50 for 10 sessions, each 75 minutes.

Powerplay Hockey, the only city-run rec hockey league for children in the Lower Mainland, aims to offer “a fun and inclusive environment that reduces the significant financial barrier typically associated with hockey,” says Layna Neilson, Surrey’s recreation operations manager.

“For parents,” she added, “the convenience of regular play at one location, reduced financial barriers and the ease of the rental program is a huge bonus.”

Neilson said the league has been running for more than a decade and has gone through some changes, notably in 2019 when fees were reduced and equipment was made available for rental.

Each age group has 60 spots for skaters, plus four goalies. The fee includes coaches, referees, jerseys, an on-ice evaluation, a playoff game and a special skills competition day.

Requirements include the completion of Children’s Skating Level 3 or higher, and full hockey gear. For those who need equipment, a rental program is available for $51.50 per season, with limited quantities. “We store the equipment so you don’t have to,” the program website notes.

Those who register as a goaltender will receive full equipment to wear and free registration. “Goalies are hard to find, so anything we can do to entice them to play, we will,” Neilson said.

Powerplay Hockey League registration details are posted to surrey.ca, under Arena Programs, or call 604-501-5100. For more details call the league co-ordinator at 604-501-5875.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

hockeySurrey