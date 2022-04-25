Flag Football kicks off for Cloverdale Community Football Association

Kids from the Cloverdale Community Football Association (orange shirts) play flag football in their first jamboree of the season and their first jamboree in two years. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) Kids from the Cloverdale Community Football Association (orange shirts) play flag football in their first jamboree of the season and their first jamboree in two years. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami) Kids from the Cloverdale Community Football Association (orange shirts) play flag football in their first jamboree of the season and their first jamboree in two years. (Photo submitted: Yeera Sami)

Flag football has returned to Cloverdale after a two-year absence.

The Cloverdale Community Football Association (CCFA) began its 2022 spring flag football season April 23 in Coquitlam.

Cloverdale has eight teams participating in divisions ranging from U8 to U16.

“After two years of COVID shut down, we kicked off the 2022 flag season at Coquitlam Town Centre,” said Yeera Sami, president of CCFA.

Sami said the opening week mini-tourney was successful for area athletes. “Our teams did well.”

Cloverdale will be hosting the second jamboree of the season on Saturday, April 30, at Cloverdale Athletic Park.

“There will be one hundred and sixty-four teams participating in U8 to U19 divisions,” added Sami.

He said the games are only 25 minutes long and all teams will play at least four games at the jamboree.

Games for the Cloverdale jamboree will start at 9 a.m. at Cloverdale Athletic Park and run all day until 7 p.m.

Sami said they’ll use both synthetic and grass fields at CAP, so there will be games running all over the park.

“The B.C. Lions will be on site with players and cheerleaders,” added Sami. “There will be giveaways and ticket sales as well.”



