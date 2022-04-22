Map shows location of a new fieldhouse planned at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey, on 72 Avenue near 126 Street. (Photo: surrey.ca)

Map shows location of a new fieldhouse planned at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey, on 72 Avenue near 126 Street. (Photo: surrey.ca)

For $1.78M, more soccer changerooms are coming to Newton Athletic Park in Surrey

Design of new fieldhouse to start in May

More changerooms are coming to Newton Athletic Park in the form of a fieldhouse priced at more than $1.78 million.

Soccer teams need the additional space to prepare for games, according to a report before Surrey city council on Monday (April 25).

Newton Athletic Park features 11 full-size soccer fields served by four changerooms in the pavilion there, the report notes.

“The construction of a new fieldhouse in the southern portion of the park will provide an additional four changerooms to that area, as well as public washrooms. This will provide direct support to the surrounding fields.”

Facility design is anticipated to start by May 1, the report says, with construction planned to start in mid-September and project completion by February 2023.

The facility will be located inside a recently completed walking track and next to a new soccer field, on 72 Avenue near 126 Street.

Stantec Architecture is pitched as the design-build lead for the new fieldhouse, following an evaluation of 10 bids. The two other shortlisted companies were Fricia Construction and Smith Bros. & Wilson.

The 22-hectare Newton Athletic Park is “a premiere destination sporting and athletic park in the lower mainland,” according to a post on surrey.ca.

“The City is currently investigating opportunities for an new indoor soccer warm-up facility,” the post notes.

In March, the athletic park was busiest of sites for the Surrey Mayor’s Cup soccer tournament. Following a two-year break due to COVID, 287 youth soccer teams were in Surrey for the huge tournament, hosted by Surrey Football Club, the City of Surrey and Sport Surrey.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

soccerSurrey

Previous story
Winter sports to be featured when Vancouver, Whistler host 2025 Invictus Games
Next story
Quebec government talking to Lafleur family about possible national funeral

Just Posted

The Surrey school district is moving forward with a business case for a 23-classroom addition to Fleetwood Park Secondary. During the 2020 provincial election campaign, the BC NDP promised 500-seat additions at both Fleetwood Park and Clayton Heights secondary schools. (Image: Google Street View)
Surrey school district moves ahead with plans for 23-classroom addition at Fleetwood Park

Sharry Mann in the music video for “Shakti Water,” posted in March to The Maple Music channel on YouTube.
Punjabi singer Sharry Mann coming to Surrey’s Bell for May concert

The City of Surrey’s town centre plan for Cloverdale defines the plan area as running from 60th Avenue in the north, down to the industrial and commercial areas south of Highway 10, and between 172nd Street and 180th Street, including the Kwantlen Polytechnic University area. (Image via City of Surrey)
BIA director wants Cloverdale Town Centre Plan revamped

Black Press Media file photo
Surrey looking to improve traffic signals at six locations