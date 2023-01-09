Parker Wotherspoon, former Cloverdale Colt, nets first NHL point

Wotherspoon assisted on fifth goal in game against the Canucks

Former Cloverdale Colt Parker Wotherspoon is seen in action for the New York Islanders. (Image via NHL.com)

When the Canucks lost to the New York Islanders last week one local family was celebrating.

Parker Wotherspoon, former Cloverdale Minor Hockey Association player, earned his first NHL point in the game when he added an assist on the Isles’ fifth goal as they downed the Canucks 6-2.

At the time, it was Wotherspoon’s fifth game of the season with New York and his parents Troy and Susan were at Rogers Arena to see the game.

“It was such a wonderful night,” recalled Troy. “He got called up several games ago and we were really excited when he got his first point.”

Troy said along with extended family members, a bunch of Parker’s former Cloverdale Colt teammates and high school friends were at the game.

“It was pretty funny because Parker got his first point against Vancouver and his brother Tyler also got his first NHL point against Vancouver.” (Tyler Wotherspoon, now with the New Jersey Devils organization, was playing for the Flames at the time.)

Troy said he appreciated the chance to see Parker get that point in front of his hometown crowd. And the team gave Parker the puck and scoresheet after the game.

Parker last played for the Cloverdale Colts on the Bantam A1 team in 2011-2012 before splitting time between the Valley West Giants and the WHL’s Tri-City Americans in 2012-2013. Parker was drafted by the New York Islanders in the fourth round, 112th overall, in 2015.

“To get the assist and to win the game in front of family and friends, it was an incredible night,” added Troy.

Susan said the entire night at the game Jan. 3 was emotional and, at the same time, a lot of fun—from the experience of being at the game and seeing her son on the ice, to sharing that experience with her family, to seeing Parker get his first NHL point.

“It was an amazing night for him and for his family and friends,” she said. “I’m so proud of him. It was a dream come true.”

She said Parker told her the experience of playing in the NHL is nothing like he could have imagined.

“He said it’s surreal to be lined up for a faceoff and to look over and see Sidney Crosby there,” Susan said with a laugh. “And the other night, he was playing against Connor McDavid.”

Susan said she’s just thankful that she’s able to go to the games and support him.

“It’s just been a blessing,” she added. “We drove down to Seattle to watch their game against the Kraken (Jan. 1) and his billet family from Tri-Cities met us there. That was special for us and them because he lived with them for five years.”

Parker earned his first NHL point Jan. 3 as the second assist on a Casey Cizikas goal halfway through the third period. Coquitlam’s Mathew Barzal earned the first assist on the goal.



