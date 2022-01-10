Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin speaks to the media at a press conference Thursday, July 2, 2015 in Brossard, Quebec.  Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Former Montreal Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin joins LA Kings as senior advisor

Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28

Former Montreal Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin joined the Los Angeles Kings as a senior advisor, the team announced Sunday.

“Marc brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our hockey operations staff and will be a valuable addition to our group,” said Rob Blake, the Kings general manager, in a statement. “We look forward to his contributions.”

Bergevin was in his 10th season as Montreal’s GM when he was fired on Nov. 28. The Canadiens were a woeful 6-15-2 at the time.

Bergevin entered an NHL front office for the first time following a long playing career when he was named a scout with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2008.

“I’ve enjoyed my time away, but I’m excited to join the LA Kings and become an active part of helping the team reach its objectives,” Bergevin said. “I have a great amount of respect for (president) Luc (Robitaille), Rob, and the staff they have in place and it’s an honour to provide my input to this highly regarded group.”

Bergevin played 20 seasons as a defenceman in the NHL. He had 181 points in 1,191 games with the Blackhawks, New York Islanders, Hartford Whalers, Tampa Bay Lightning, Detroit Red Wings, St. Louis Blues, Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks.

—The Canadian Press

