Fraser Valley Cornhole League expanding to Cloverdale

Fraser Valley Cornhole is expanding league play to Cloverdale and they are also hosting a tournament in February on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. Pictured: promo poster for the Feb. 4 tournament in Shannon Hall. (Image via bccornhole.com)

The Fraser Valley Cornhole League is expanding to the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

According to a post on bccornhole.com, new Friday night sessions begin Jan. 6 with games starting at 6:30 p.m. League play is scheduled for every Friday until March 10.

“Join us for competitive and social cornhole in the Alice McKay building,” reads the post. “Players will be divided into different skill levels based on their PPR (Points Per Round statistic).”

The post indicates each player will be guaranteed five games (four in pool play and one in a single playoff-style knockout bracket). Entry fee is $10 and winners can earn prize money.

“Points from the final standings are posted to the Fraser Valley Cornhole, B.C. Cornhole, and Cornhole Canada Seasons,” the post continues.

It also says non-alcoholic drinks and snacks will be available at a concession stand in the Alice McKay building.

Fraser Valley Cornhole announced in December it was expanding to “multiple cities around the Fraser Valley” on different nights.

“One of the perks of Cloverdale Cornhole at Alice McKay is that players can enjoy more wide open space with 25-foot ceilings and room for up to 96 players per night.”

The post, written by Ryan Dahl, said anyone thinking about signing up should do so quickly.

“Don’t delay registering if you are interested in playing,” Dahl wrote. “The Brookswood venue at George Preston sold out weeks in advance during their opening season in late 2022.”

People are asked to register for Cloverdale Cornhole through the Scoreholio app.

Fraser Valley Cornhole is also hosting a tournament in Shannon Hall Feb. 4. The contest is open to anyone and registration is also being done via Scoreholio.

“Time to bring in the big guns! Come on out to the beautiful Fraser Valley and test your skill against our newly formed Fraser Valley Cornhole League,” reads another post on bccornhole.com. “We’ve got friends from Kelowna Cornhole, Kamloops Cornhole, Greater Victoria Cornhole, Upper Left Cornhole (Bellingham), and Emerald City Cornhole (Seattle).”

The tournament will run all day with games being played in different formats. Games will be organized in an effort to appeal to both social players and to more advanced players.

“We’ve designed this day so that anyone can play and anyone can win.”

As with league play, tournament results will qualify for season points for Fraser Valley Cornhole, B.C. Cornhole Association, and Cornhole Canada.

“There will be a full house of players representing a wide range of skills and coming from all over B.C. and the Northwest.”

The Alice McKay Building is located at 6060 176th Street on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

For more info, visit bccornhole.com.



