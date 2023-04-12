Fraser Valley Rush punch ticket to ERsso Cup

Fraser Valley Rush team members celebrate their Pacific region championship over the Easter weekend in Red Deer. Up next, the Esso Cup. (Fraser Valley Rush on Facebook)

Fraser Valley Rush are bound for the Esso Cup, and their second bid for a national championship in as many years, after the Langley-based U18 womens hockey team triumphed at the 2023 Pacific Regional Championships, defeating the Alberta champions Red Deer Chief.

Rush, a B.C. Elite Hockey League zone team that plays out of the Langley Twin Rinks with players from Whistler to Hope, including Langley and Surrey, took the best-of-three series, shutting out the Chiefs 2-0 on Friday, April 7, and 5-2 on Saturday, April 8 in Red Deer.

Next, the Rush will take on the Prince Albert Bears in their opener at the Hockey Canada national club championship for women, the Esso Cup national trophy, which gets underway Sunday, April 23 in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, with multiple teams playing at the Art Hauser Centre.

It will be the fourth Esso Cup appearance for the Rush, including one under their old name, Fraser Valley Phantom..

Last year, the team came close, but finished with silver medals after losing 4-1 in the Cup final to Ontario’s Durham West Lightning, in a game televised nationally on TSN.

