Friends play hockey tourney to honour Surrey’s Ronin Sharma, killed in car crash with 2 other teens

In Surrey this weekend, Ronin Sharma’s friends and teammates will play in a hockey tournament dedicated to the Surrey teen.

He was killed Aug. 21 in an early-morning car crash that also claimed the lives of his pals Parker Magnuson and Caleb Reimer, on 104 Avenue in the Fraser Heights area.

The inaugural Ronin Sharma Memorial Tournament will be played at Surrey Sport & Leisure Centre, in Fleetwood, from Friday to Sunday (July 22-24).

The four-division tournament aims to honour “Ronin’s hockey legacy and passion for hockey through hosting a fun, fair and safe tournament for the hockey community,” notes a post on Ronin Sharma Foundation’s website.

Some of the games will feature local junior-level players from the WHL, BCHL, PJHL and other leagues, along with adult teams.

• RELATED: High speed a factor in crash that killed 3 young hockey players in Surrey, police say.

Ronin Sharma Foundation has been established “to honour his legacy by helping others achieve their dreams,” the website says. “Through fundraising, bursaries, scholarships, and additional aid we will help those in the community that need it most.”

Sharma “was an amazing soul that excelled in many avenues, with the strongest being his love and passion for the sport of hockey,” the post adds. “At the age of 2 he picked up a hockey stick and until his last day he never put it down. Ronin’s dream was to play in the NHL, and his determination and sacrifices were all leading him down that path. His dedication to the sport was immaculate, and many called it ‘unmatched’. Ronin spent 7 days a week playing, training and exercising to perfect his craft. Unfortunately, he never got to see that dream through, as his journey was cut short at the young age of 16 years old.”

The website also features a memorial video and photos of Sharma through the years.

• RELATED: ‘A leader and an inspiration’: Community mourns 16-year-old Ronin Sharma, killed in Surrey crash.

• READ ALSO: Surrey crash victim Reimer remembered as Edmonton Oil Kings celebrate WHL championship.

Along with Reimer and Magnuson, Sharma was a Delta Hockey Academy grad.

Age 16 at the time of his death, Sharma was described as “a leader and an inspiration” during his funeral last August. With family in attendance, the service was livestreamed to more than 400 people watching online.

Later, on a Friday night last fall, Langley Rivermen paid tribute to Sharma on what would have been the hockey player’s 17th birthday, Oct. 8.

The BCHL franchise saluted the Surrey-raised forward prior to their season-opening game — one that would have included Sharma on the roster, if not for the tragedy of Aug. 21. At George Preston Recreation Centre, the Rivermen played a video tribute to Sharma and raised a #25 banner to the rafters. Team owner John Henderson also presented the Sharma family with Ronin’s last game-worn jersey.



