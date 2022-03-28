Gold, silver, bronze medals for Surrey female Falcons at BC hockey championships

Surrey Falcons U13 A1 team with their B.C. female hockey championship banner in Kamloops on Sunday evening (March 27). (Submitted photo)

Three Surrey Falcons female hockey teams earned medals at B.C. championship tournaments over the weekend, in different cities across the province.

The Surrey association’s top U13 team won gold in Kamloops with a 6-4 win over Richmond Ravens at McArthur Island Sport and Event Centre. The Riley Hanberg-coached squad, led by forward Gabriella Lee’s 13 goals and 10 assists, went undefeated in five games to win the B.C. championship banner.

The U13s finished first in their pool, as did the U15 Falcons in Kelowna and the U18s in Richmond, in separate tournaments for B.C. bragging rights.

The U18 squad took second place at Minoru Arena on Sunday after falling to North Shore, 2-0, in Sunday’s championship final.

At Kelowna’s Capital News Centre, the U15 Falcons earned third-place bronze with an 8-2 win over Prince George.

The BC Hockey website (bchockey.net) includes schedules and results for all B.C. championships, for teams in multiple divisions.

In “integrated” minor hockey, Wednesday, March 23, was a golden night for the Cloverdale U15 A1 Colts, winners of a provincial championship in Langford after beating the West Kootenay Zone team 4-3 in the tournament final. After trailing 3-0, the team battled from behind with four straight goals from Logan Jennings, Jonah Ussher, Marcus Tarasoff and Harshaan Kaila.

At Surrey Sport & Leisure Complex, Cloverdale’s U18 A1 hockey team placed fourth in that division’s provincial championships, after losing semifinal and consolation final games March 23. The Colts lost 4-3 to North East in the morning, in overtime, followed by a 4-0 loss to Victoria in the bronze-medal game later that day. Omaha Central regional team won the B.C. title with a 3-2 win over North East.

Looking ahead, Delta Ice Hawks will host B.C.’s Cyclone Taylor Cup Junior ‘B’ hockey championships from April 7-10 at Ladner Leisure Centre. The six round-robin games will involve the Ice Hawks and league-champion teams from the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) and Vancouver Island Junior Hockey League (VIJHL), with the gold-medal final at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10.

The Ice Hawks were to host the Cyclone Taylor Cup in 2021, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



