Happy Birthday: Giant heads for worlds in Switzerland

Victoria's own Ty Halaburda, a forward with the Vancouver Giants, makes national roster for the U18 World Championships in Switzerland. The competition gets underway Thursday, April 20. (Rob Wilton, Vancouver Giants/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Ty Halaburda is bound for Switzerland.

It’s quite the birthday present for the right-handed forward from Victoria, who turns 18-year-old Saturday.

Giants general manager Barclay Parneta confirmed Halaburda has been listed as a part of Canada’s U18 roster, which will compete in the Ice Hockey U18 World Championship – that starts Thursday, April 20, and runs until April 30 in Switzerland.

“It’s great to see Ty’s hard work and commitment this season get rewarded with such a special opportunity in his draft year,” Parneta said.

“The Vancouver Giants are proud to see him earn a spot on Canada’s roster and add to his experience internationally.”

Halaburda, the 32nd overall selection by the Giants in the second round of the 2020 WHL prospects draft, is a key contributor up front for the Giants, Parneta said.

In 111 career regular season games, he has produced 26 goals and 27 assists for 53 total points.

He also was the 2022/23 winner of the White Spot humanitarian of the year award with the Giants.

This is Halaburda’s second time representing Canada, he also played in the 2021 U17 championship.

The young forward was ranked #61 by NHL central scouting in their mid-term rankings, and is eligible to be selected in the upcoming NHL entry draft.

Previously, the Giants were represented on the Canada U18 team by Bowen Byram in 2018, and Tyler Benson in 2015.

