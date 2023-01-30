In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles in the dressing room beside the Stanley Cup after Chicago defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, to win the NHL Championship, in Detroit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

In this April 16, 1961, file photo, Chicago Blackhawks hockey player Bobby Hull smiles in the dressing room beside the Stanley Cup after Chicago defeated the Detroit Red Wings, 5-1, to win the NHL Championship, in Detroit. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

Former Chicago star’s defection from the NHL helped launch the rival WHA in the ’70s

Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84.

He played for the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks and Hartford Whalers as well as the World Hockey Association’s Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career.

The NHL Alumni Association announced his death this morning.

In 1961, he helped lead the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup in 23 years.

Hull was the first player in the NHL history to score more than 50 goals in a single season. He set the record of 54 in 1966 and broke it by four goals a couple of seasons later.

Along with Chicago teammate Stan Mikita he helped popularize the curved hockey stick blade in the NHL.

His subsequent defection to the Winnipeg Jets of the WHA in 1972 was the catalyst that helped shatter the NHL’s stranglehold on players. It also started the escalation of salaries that now make Hull’s once record-setting million-dollar payday look like small change.

hockeyNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Goaltender turned broadcaster Kelly Hrudey

Just Posted

Phil Lind (left) and Simranpreet Anand. (Photo: Alison Boulier via facebook.com/polygongallery)
Surrey school grad wins $10K emerging-artist prize from The Polygon Gallery in North Vancouver

Sugar gliders were among the casualties after a fire at Urban Safari Rescue Society Saturday morning. Guinea pigs, skinny pigs, reptiles including frogs and geckos, were among the approximately 60 animals killed, as well as some exotic fish. (Unsplash photo)
Approximately 60 animals killed in South Surrey fire, including sugar gliders, reptiles

A fire at Urban Safari Rescue Society Saturday morning has killed several animals, according to the society’s social media posts. (Urban Safari Rescue Society/Facebook photo)
Fire kills ‘many’ animals at Urban Safari Rescue Society Saturday morning in South Surrey

Mount Olive Lutheran Church, at 2350 148 St., is the Semiahmoo Peninsula's overnight extreme weather shelter. (File photo).
Plenty of overnight options for unhoused as Metro Vancouver experiences subzero temperatures