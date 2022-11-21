Hoops home opener for boys basketball at Semiahmoo Secondary Nov. 29

South Surrey game features top team in 3A vs. Thunderbirds, ranked No. 1 in 4A

It will be a big night of basketball at Semiahmoo Secondary School Tuesday, Nov. 29.

That’s when the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ senior basketball 4A team – currently ranked number 1 in the province in the 4A bracket – will host St. Patrick Regional Secondary’s 3A team, who are ranked number 1 in B.C.’s 3A category.

“It’s a big basketball day – all the boy’s teams are playing,” said Thunderbirds coach Les Brown.

“It’s going to be fantastic! We want to fill the gym and make it loud.”

Several of players on both teams are talented and show post-secondary basketball playing potential, he noted, and all fans and Thunderbirds supporters are encouraged to wear white.

“We want the gym to be a whiteout.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only, for $5 for students and $8 for adults.

Visit the Semiahmoo Secondary School website for more information.

