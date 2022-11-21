A basketball passes through a hoop. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

A basketball passes through a hoop. (Ben Hohenstatt / Juneau Empire File)

Hoops home opener for boys basketball at Semiahmoo Secondary Nov. 29

South Surrey game features top team in 3A vs. Thunderbirds, ranked No. 1 in 4A

It will be a big night of basketball at Semiahmoo Secondary School Tuesday, Nov. 29.

That’s when the Semiahmoo Thunderbirds’ senior basketball 4A team – currently ranked number 1 in the province in the 4A bracket – will host St. Patrick Regional Secondary’s 3A team, who are ranked number 1 in B.C.’s 3A category.

“It’s a big basketball day – all the boy’s teams are playing,” said Thunderbirds coach Les Brown.

“It’s going to be fantastic! We want to fill the gym and make it loud.”

READ ALSO: Semiahmoo, Elgin Park advance to provincial basketball semifinals

Several of players on both teams are talented and show post-secondary basketball playing potential, he noted, and all fans and Thunderbirds supporters are encouraged to wear white.

“We want the gym to be a whiteout.”

Tickets can be purchased at the door, cash only, for $5 for students and $8 for adults.

Visit the Semiahmoo Secondary School website for more information.

