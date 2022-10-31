Island split for Surrey Eagles as team falls to division-leading Clippers, tops Grizzlies

Surrey Eagles defenceman Ty Brassington steers a Nanaimo Clippers player away from the net, guarded by Eli Pulver, during the Eagles’ 5-2 loss at Nanaimo’s Frank Crane Arena on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. (Submitted photo: Gary Dorland/ Nanaimo Clippers)

The soaring Surrey Eagles were downed for just their second loss of the BCHL season during a two-game weekend trip on Vancouver Island.

Friday night (Oct. 28) in Nanaimo, the Clippers shaved the Eagles 5-2 at Frank Crane Arena, before the Surrey squad rebounded Saturday with a 5-1 win over Victoria Grizzlies at The Q Centre.

The Eagles now have 10 wins and two losses on the season, good for second place in the BCHL’s Coastal Division, behind the Clippers.

Friday in Nanaimo, Ty Brassington and Tate Taylor scored for the Eagles, while goaltender Eli Pulver stopped 26 of 29 shots.

In Victoria, Aaron Schwartz scored three goals and first star in the game, with single tallies from Eagles teammates Cole Galata and Zachard Wagnon. Winger Jake Bongo had three assists in the game, and Pulver was in net again to stop 31 of 32 shots.

The Eagles took over the Provincial Capitol on Saturday night with a 5-1 win over the Grizzlies! ⬇️🚨🚨🚨⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GXBaBemLr3 — Surrey Eagles (@SurreyEagles) October 30, 2022

Looking ahead, on Friday (Nov. 4) the Eagles will host Powell River Kings at South Surrey Arena starting at 7 p.m., on Veterans Night (free admission for all vets). For tickets and other details, visit tickets.surreyeagles.ca.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), the Eagles will battle the Rivermen at Langley’s George Preston Arena.

Meantime, the new Eagles Edge spring hockey teams will host tryouts in December for a range of age groups, from 2012-born players to U18 Elite. Practices will be developed by Eagles head coach Cam Keith, assistant coach Matt Dawson and development coach Darin Vetterl.

The $75 tryout fee includes two practice evaluations, one game, an Eagles T-shirt, water bottle and two tickets to the Eagles’ Dec. 30 home game. Details are posted to surreyeagles.ca/surrey-eagles-edge-spring-hockey-tryouts.



