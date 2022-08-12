John Murray named new strength and conditioning coach for Abbotsford Canucks

Has served in similar role with St. Andrews College and Gary Roberts Training for several years

John Murray has been named the new strength and conditioning coach for the Abbotsford Canucks. (YouTube)

Murray joins the Canucks from the Aurora, Ont.-based St. Andrew’s College where he served as the strength and conditioning coach since 2014.

According to his bio on the college’s website, was also a teacher of personal fitness courses, trainer for many teams, and leader of the school’s summer fitness and skills programs. He was primarily the trainer for the school’s hockey, football and baseball teams.

Murray has also been a strength and conditioning coach for Gary Roberts High Performance Training in Toronto since 2015. He has worked with some of the world’s top hockey players during the offseason in that role. Clients of that program include Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid, Tampa Bay Lighting captain Steven Stamkos and Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele.

Murray completed his undergraduate degree at at Western University in Kinesiology in 2010 and was also an athlete on the university’s football team from 2007 to 2011. He then completed his masters in human physiology in 2013.

“John is someone that comes with great experience in a team environment,” stated Abbotsford Canucks general manager Ryan Johnson in a press release. “He has been working with some of the best hockey players in the world. His knowledge and passion are qualities that I am extremely excited about adding to our organization.”

He replaces Nathan Williams who served in the role last season.

Murray will join the returning human performance staff that includes head equipment manager Ramandeep “Chico” Dhanjal, assistant equipment manager Shingo Sasaki, head athletic therapist Roman Kaszczij and assistant athletic therapist Chris Trivieri.

The team also announced that Jeremy Colliton will lead the hockey operations staff in his first season as head coach of the team, with the support of newly hired development and goaltending coach Marko Torenius, as well as a returning coaching department comprised of associate coach Gary Agnew, assistant coach Jeff Ulmer, video coach Ian Beckenstein, skills coach Yogi Svejkovsky and skating coach Mackenzie Braid.

