South Surrey-raised goaltender Harrison Meneghin in action with Lethbridge Hurricanes of the WHL. (Photo: facebook.com/WHLHurricanes)

JUNIOR HOCKEY

Junior hockey awards for 2 Surrey players in WHL, plus a win for Knights coach in PJHL

Bankier and Meneghin earn Second Team All-Star nods in the Dub

It’s awards season in junior hockey, and some Surrey-area players and coaches are winners.

In the Western Hockey League (WHL), Second Team All-Star honours go to Caedan Bankier (winger, Kamloops Blazers) and also Harrison Meneghin (goaltender, Lethbridge Hurricanes) in their respective divisions.

The division all-stars are voted upon by WHL General Managers.

The Cloverdale-raised Bankier, who recently signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the NHL’s Minnesota Wild, was a member of Canada’s gold medal-winning entry at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, and this season set new personal bests in 2023 with 37 goals, 85 points and 12 power-play markers.

The six-foot-two Bankier has collected 188 points (76G-112A) over his 202 WHL regular season appearances, and with the Blazers now faces Vancouver Giants in the first round of playoffs.

• RELATED: ‘Coolest thing in my life’: Cloverdale’s Bankier wins gold at World Juniors with Team Canada.

South Surrey’s Meneghin, meantime, is an 18-year-old who got into 36 games in his first full WHL season, winning 19 times and posting a 2.83 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and one shutout. “Harry” was named WHL Goaltender of the Month in November after finishing the month with a 7-0-1-0 record.

The six-foot-two Meneghin is among nine WHL goaltenders named on NHL Central Scouting’s Mid-Term Rankings ahead of the 2023 NHL Draft, sitting #27 among North American Goaltenders.

WHL First Team All-Stars include Jesper Vikman (goaltender, Vancouver Giants) and North Delta’s Ethan Samson (Defenceman, Prince George Cougars), both in the league’s B.C. Division.

In the Pacific Junior Hockey League (PJHL), Surrey Knights’ Andy Liboiron has been named Coach of the Year after guiding the team to its first playoff series since the franchise moved to Surrey from Langley seven seasons ago.

On social media, Liboiron said the award could have gone to several teams this season.

“Coach of the Year is a special award,” Liboiron tweeted. “It is ultimately a team award; thus, it’s important to recognize Billy Thompson (assistant coach) and Al Duncan (goalie coach) for the amazing work they do for our team.” They, alongside players, accomplished this award together, he posted.

Liboiron says the future is bright for the Knights in Surrey with the support of GM Gerry Leiper and franchise owner John Craighead.

He said the players “are the reason we do this, and you all make it incredibly easy to come to the rink every day. We are just getting started and I am incredibly proud of all of the work you guys put in every day.”

The list of PJHL award-winners is posted on pjhl.net/pjhl-awards.

This week, the league final is a heated battle between Delta Ice Hawks and Ridge Meadows Flames. The series is tied 2-2, with Game 5 scheduled in Ladner Thursday (March 30) and Game 6 to follow Sunday (April 2) at Cam Neely Arena in Maple Ridge. If needed, Game 7 will be played Tuesday, April 4.

The winner of the PJHL championship will advance to the Cyclone Taylor Cup tournament for B.C.’s Junior B teams, in Revelstoke this year starting April 13.


