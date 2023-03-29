Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna native and Humboldt Broncos goaltender Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the SJHL season. (@hockeyaddicts/Twitter)

Kelowna goalie suspended for rest of SJHL season after refusing breath screening

Hours earlier, Jared Picklyk helped the Humboldt Broncos advance to the SJHL semifinals

A Kelowna goaltender has had his season come to an end early.

Humboldt Broncos 20-year-old goaltender and Kelowna native Jared Picklyk has been suspended for the rest of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League’s (SJHL) season after being arrested early Saturday morning (March 25).

The Humboldt RCMP told Kelowna Capital News around 1:25 a.m. on Saturday morning, Picklyk was arrested for refusal to comply with breath screening demand after crashing his pick-up truck into a house. No one was injured.

Hours before the incident, Picklyk led the Broncos to a 6-2 win and a 4-1 series win against the Nipawin Hawks to advance to the SJHL semi-finals.

Picklyk is scheduled to appear in Humboldt Provincial Court on Monday, May 8.

The investigation is still ongoing.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets forward Cristall named one of the best in B.C.

READ MORE: West Kelowna Warriors recognize players, fans and volunteers in annual awards

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Drunk DrivinghockeyHumboldtHumboldt BroncosKelownaOkanaganSports

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
More work needed to make hockey safe for LGBTQ people: former pro player
Next story
Canucks sign college standout Akito Hirose to entry-level contract

Just Posted

Semiahmoo Secondary students (in blue) play Kwantlen Park Secondary at the Myles Winch Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in South Surrey Wednesday, held in honour of longtime teacher and coach Myles Winch, who died in 2016. 16 Lower Mainland school teams participated in the event, which raises funds for Winch’s Go Outside and Play bursary. (Tricia Weel photo)
VIDEO: Frisbees fly in South Surrey for Myles Winch Ultimate tournament

Police describe the suspect as a Caucasian male, wearing a black hoody with white designs, a blue jacket, Nike shoes and a black baseball cap. (Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)
Police in Surrey ask for help identifying suspect in construction site break-and-enter

Mariam Ghaly tragically lost her life in October 2017 due to a dangerous motorcyclist on the road that caused her to swerve her vehicle and land in a water-filled ditch. Her family sued the motorcyclist and has been awarded almost $2.5 million in damages. (file photo)
Family awarded nearly $2.5 million for Surrey crash caused by motorcyclist that took mother’s life

The Environmental Extravaganza features several free group and self-guided activities. (Submitted photo: City of Surrey)
Spring is here, which means Surrey’s ‘Environmental Extravaganza’ is back

Pop-up banner image