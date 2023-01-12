Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Gracie Graham (right) has two points in three games as Canada is undefeated at the U18 women’s world championships in Sweden. (@HockeyCanada/Twitter)

Kelowna hockey player helps Canada reach U18 women’s world championship semis

Gracie Graham has two points in three games at the tournament through three games

The Canadian U18 women’s hockey team is off to the semifinals of the World Championships, thanks in part to a Kelowna resident.

Defenceman Gracie Graham has two points (one goal, one assist) at the tournament in Sweden, helping lead Canada to an undefeated preliminary round. Her two points came in the tournament opening game against Finland.

In the three preliminary games, Canada beat Finland 8-0, Sweden 4-2, and the United States 3-1.

Graham, who is Kelowna Rocket Max Graham’s sister, plays for Kelowna’s Rink Hockey Academy (RHA) in the Canadian Sport School Hockey League (CSSHL).

The team is off until Saturday when they play in the tournament’s semifinal. Their opponent and puck drop is still to be announced.

READ MORE: Grace, Too: Kelowna skater to dress for Team Canada

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets Cristall, Price to play on biggest stage at top CHL prospects game

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadahockeyIIHF world junior hockeyKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Surrey’s Kanagasabay sisters shoot for game time together at Fleetwood Park before year ends

Just Posted

Surrey school board trustee Garry Thind wants to hear from the community how the school district can improve the safety and wellbeing of its students. (Submitted photo)
Surrey school board trustee calls for community consultation on student safety, wellbeing

Police say 8 arrested in drug raid in 13700-block of Grosvenor Road in Whalley at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. (Photo: Dominic Vallee).
Eight arrested in police raid on Whalley house

Cynthia de Pando was all smiles after taking home awards in two categories at the 9th annual SOVAS awards ceremony held Dec. 18 in L.A. (Photo submitted: Cynthia de Pando)
Cloverdale woman wins prestigious SOVAS awards

Delta police are warning the public after receiving 33 reports of stolen catalytic converters since Jan. 1, 2023. (Delta Police Department photo)
Rash of catalytic converter thefts prompts warning from Delta police