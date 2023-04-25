Lawn bowling clubs host successful weekend open houses in White Rock

Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club coach David Tones gives some pointers on how to roll a bowl at an open house on Saturday (April 22) open house at the Centennial Park club. (Geoff Yue photo)Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club coach David Tones gives some pointers on how to roll a bowl at an open house on Saturday (April 22) open house at the Centennial Park club. (Geoff Yue photo)
White Rock Mayor Megan Knight rolls a ceremonial bowl at the official opening of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club’s season on Saturday (April 22). The club also hosted a successful open house on Sunday (April 23). (Geoff Yue photo)White Rock Mayor Megan Knight rolls a ceremonial bowl at the official opening of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club’s season on Saturday (April 22). The club also hosted a successful open house on Sunday (April 23). (Geoff Yue photo)
Bagpiper Kenneth Wright pipes in members and sponsors at the official opening celebration of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club on Saturday (April 22). (Geoff Yue photo)Bagpiper Kenneth Wright pipes in members and sponsors at the official opening celebration of the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club on Saturday (April 22). (Geoff Yue photo)

It was a busy weekend for lawn bowlers in White Rock.

With the White Rock Lawn Bowling Club hosting its opening celebration as well as an open house and the Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club also hosting an open house, there were plenty of people learning how to roll some bowls despite the grey, overcast skies.

“It was nice that the weather did cooperate,” said White Rock Lawn Bowling Club’s Yvette Symes, who is in charge of membership.

The Dolphin Street club celebrated its grand opening on Saturday (April 22) and held an open house on Sunday (April 23); both were successful, Symes said, with bagpiper Kenneth Wright piping the club’s members and sponsors in and White Rock Mayor Megan Knight rolling a ceremonial bowl.

“She had good form!” Symes said.

“We had good turnout for both. I think it’ll be a good season.”

READ ALSO: Come roll a bowl: Weekend lawn bowling open houses in White Rock

At Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club, located in the northwest corner of Centennial Park, at least 20 people came to learn more about lawn bowling at their open house, which was held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (April 22).

“We had 20 people – five who joined right away,” with another dozen planning to come for more instruction, said Mann Park Lawn Bowling Club president Gaston Essiambre.

He noted it was just the first of three open houses, with the others scheduled for May 6 and June 3.

They’ll officially open their season this Saturday (April 29), with a bagpiper and club members and sponsors on hand, as well as Surrey-White Rock MLA Trevor Halford, who will roll the first ceremonial bowl.

“It’s a lot of fun to play. We’re always encouraging people of all ages to come and try it,” Essiambre said.

“You never know – you might like it.”

@Canucklehedd
tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of White RockOutdoors and Recreation

Previous story
2023 spring flag season begins for Cloverdale Community Football Association
Next story
THE MOJ: schadenfreude confuses me, except in the case of Toronto

Just Posted

A Surrey Mountie and Surrey Police Service officer enjoying Saturday’s Vaisakhi parade in Newton. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Surrey mayor calls SSC ‘disgraceful’ for accusing her and RCMP of jeopardizing public safety

White Rock has reduced its property tax increase for 2023 to 6.59 per cent. (File photo)
White Rock limits property tax increase to 6.59 per cent

From portobello mushrooms to fresh eggs and produce, jewelry and clothing to baked goods and much more, the White Rock Farmers Market officially opened on Sunday (April 23) and will continue to run from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. through Oct. 15. (Tricia Weel photo)
White Rock Farmers Market opens for new season

Statue of Lady Justice at Vancouver Law Courts. (File photo)
Woman loses SPCA court case after 4 horses, pig seized