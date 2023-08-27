Legacy Softball Classic tournament returns to South Surrey Sept. 10

The Peninsula Community Foundation’s annual Legacy Softball Classic Tournament returns to Softball City in South Surrey on Sept. 10. (Cheryl Holt/Pixabay photo)

It’s time for some softball.

The Peninsula Community Foundation’s annual Legacy Softball Classic Tournament, now in its sixth year, returns to Softball City in South Surrey on Sept. 10.

Set to be bigger and better than ever, the action-packed day of community, camaraderie and charitable giving brings together individuals, corporate teams and recreational mixed teams for a memorable day of softball fun, all in the name of supporting local non-profit initiatives, noted a release from the South Surrey White Rock Chamber of Commerce.

The tournament’s opening pitch will be thrown by a “distinguished guest,” and the games will start at 8 a.m., running until a champion emerges.

“Softball enthusiasts and community members are encouraged to come out and witness the thrilling matches, cheering on their favorite teams while contributing to a great cause,” said the release.

Through the Legacy Softball Classic, the Peninsula Community Foundation continues its tradition of giving back to the community, it continued.

Proceeds from the event contribute to the betterment of the South Surrey-White Rock area, supporting various sectors including education, recreation, culture, and the humanities.

People who are passionate about softball and community engagement still have the chance to get involved by visiting the Chamber website at www.sswrchamberofcommerce.ca

For more information on the Peninsula Community Foundation, visit pcfoundation.ca

tricia.weel@peacearchnews.com

