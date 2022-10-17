Lord Tweedsmuir plays first ever night game on the high school’s football field

Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell) Lord Tweedsmuir faced off against New Westminster under the lights Oct. 14 in the first-ever night game at the Cloverdale high school. LT won the game 36-28. (Photo submitted: Brien Gemmell)

Lord Tweedsmuir hosted its first night football game Oct. 14.

“LT senior varsity football (held) its first ‘Friday Night Lights’ game vs New West,” Rick Hugh, a counsellor at Lord Tweedsmuir, told the Cloverdale Reporter via email. “Our athletic director (Brien Gemmell) brought in banks of stadium lighting, food trucks, and music.”

Tweedsmuir teacher Walter van Halst filmed the game and helped with some of the game’s set up and take down.

“What an amazing experience for the kids, teachers, coaches, and fans. I thought it was magical. It was historic,” said van Halst.

“Brien Gemmell, our athletic director, deserves all the credit,” he added. “Without him, this wouldn’t have happened. Brien did all the heavy lifting.”

Gemmell brought in seven gigantic lighting blocks to illuminate the Tweedy football field. Gemmell and a parent of a grad who played football a couple years ago, Randy Lebedow, spent Thursday (Oct. 13) setting up the lights.

Gemmell did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Van Halst said ever since the movie “Friday Night Lights” came out, a game on the gridiron under lights has worked its way into the mythology of high school football at schools across North America.

“Football, really, is linked to this notion of ‘Friday Night Lights.’ It is a spectacle,” van Halst added.

“Playing games at night makes the sport more accessible to more people,” he explained. “It makes it more of an event, but also a lot of parents can attend the games. Whereas, if the game was being played in the afternoon, say at 3:30, many parents couldn’t make it out to watch.”

He said the portable lights were an “incredibly innovative” idea. He thought the night was so well received, any future events will be a big success.

“I’ve never seen a crowd of that size at the field,” said van Halst. “By far, the biggest crowd I’ve ever seen at a high school football game at Lord Tweedsmuir.”

He thought word got out about the game over social media, but once the lights went on, van Halst said he thinks they also attracted a lot of drivers-by.

“People driving up or down the hill, who went to our school in the past five to 10 years, and especially those connected with football, said, ‘What the hell? When did we get lights? What is going on?’ And out of curiosity, many doubled back around and pulled into the school and walked down the hill to check out the game.”

A food truck was on site and the school also set up a booth to take in donations to the Terry Fox Fund.

“Between the lights and music—and just the novelty of playing at night, the large crowd, the game going back and forth, the home team winning—it turned into a special night that created lasting memories for both the players and the fans.”

Van Halst said, Gemmell, all the coaches, and numerous other volunteers put in countless hours to help set up the night game and make it go off without a hitch.

The game itself was a slugfest that went back and forth as each team shared the lead throughout the game. LT eventually emerged victorious, winning by 8 points, 36-28.

“It was a real morale booster,” added van Halst. “No matter what happens this year, those players will take that night away from the season as a lasting memory.”



