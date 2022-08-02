Lower Mainland cyclist snags bronze at 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

Next event for Maggie Coles-Lyster is on Sunday, Aug. 7

Maple Ridge cyclist Maggie Coles-Lyster took bronze over the weekend at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

Coles-Lyster’s third place finish was in women’s scratch cycling.

Opening ceremonies for the Commonwealth Games took place Thursday, July 28.

For the fifth day of competition, Tuesday, Aug. 2, various gold medal events will be taking place in: 3×3 basketball; 3×3 wheelchair basketball; numerous swimming and para-swimming events; artistic gymnastics; women’s pole vault and discus throw; various men’s and women’s running events; badminton; judo; lawn bowling and para-lawn bowling; table tennis and para-table tennis; and weightlifting.

Coles-Lyster has already competed in Team Pursuit, Points Race, and Individual Pursuit at the games – failing to reach the podium. She was edged out of a bronze medal finish in the Women’s 25km Points Race by Eluned King of Wales who received a total of 32 lap points to Coles-Lyster’s 27. However, Coles-Lyster was the top Canadian woman in that event.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge cyclist a member of Team Canada at Commonwealth Games

ALSO: Maple Ridge cyclist in Europe with Team Canada

Next for Coles-Lyster is the Road Race that takes place at 8 a.m., UK time, on Sunday, Aug. 7, with medals being handed out at 11:22 a.m..

Canada is currently sitting in fourth place in medal earnings with a total of 36 medals: seven gold, 11 silver, and 18 bronze. In top spot is Australia with 79 medals, followed by England with 64, and New Zealand with 25 – including 13 gold.

Closing ceremonies for the games take place Monday, Aug. 8.

CyclingMaple Ridge