Massive street hockey fest may be returning to Cloverdale

Event tentatively set for June, 2024, but in need of sponsors

Play On! One of the biggest travelling street hockey festivals may be coming back to Cloverdale.

Paul Orazietti, executive director for the Cloverdale BIA, said if it goes ahead, the festival will likely be held next summer.

“We are tentatively looking at June, 2024, in the Cloverdale town centre,” Orazietti revealed. “There are several cities already confirmed by their contribution levels. We need to be at $80K.”

Orazietti said he’s excited to bring the event back. He said many towns across Canada that are hoping to host one of the travelling street hockey showcases are already up to about $50K in sponsorship money. He anticipates, with the help of City Hall, Cloverdale could hit that magic number of $80K.

“This is a national event and it needs special consideration and must go before the mayor and council,” Orazietti explained.

He said Parks and Rec. has offered $5,000 for the Cloverdale “bid” and he’s confirmed the BIA will kick in $7,500 as an event sponsor.

“We are looking at another large sponsor to offset any shortfall from the city,” he added. “The funding for this event is also coming from the federal and provincial governments.”

He said all of the pre-event planning and groundwork was laid in 2022 before the previous Play On! tourney. So the committee can piggyback off that event in terms of the organizational framework for the event’s implementation. And, coming out of COVID, that event was put together on a very tight timeline.

Stephanie Mah, an organizer with Play On! Canada, is coordinating the Cloverdale festival.

Mah said Play On! is in its 20th year and has hosted 179 events in 41 communities across Canada since 2003.

“In the past, Play On! was sponsored by CBC as “Hockey Night in Canada’s Play On!” explained Mah. “Recently, the NHL moved broadcast rights to Sportsnet which has impacted our funding. Because of this, we are relying on federal, provincial, and municipal funding alongside sponsorships.”

Mah added that Play On! has asked all B.C. cities where they are planning events for $80,000. They already have a monetary commitment for events in B.C. for 2024 from the provincial government.

“The City of Surrey is in review on what they can provide,” noted Mah. “Other cities have reached out in hopes that we may move the event to their prospective city, but we are hoping to maintain our relationship with the City of Surrey and continue to host events there while possibly adding more B.C. events in the future to match demand.”

Mah said the last meeting with the city was in June and she’s hoping to get another meeting in late August to confirm the city’s commitment to help fund the event.

Mah noted the street hockey festival provides both a financially positive and socially positive impact on the community. She said a recent financial analysis projected a $2.2 Million benefit for Surrey, if Cloverdale hosts a 200 team event in 2024.

“It is so important, post-COVID, to create events where the community can come together again,” added Mah. “This event has positive impacts on mental wellbeing, physical health, and volunteerism. All of these impacts help to create a community and being a part of a community brings this full circle.”

Mah said the committee is working to make the Cloverdale hockey fest one of the most inclusive events to date.

“Last year there was involvement with the Canucks Autism Network as well as Canada Blind Hockey alongside our co-ed divisions and the abilities for people of all ages to participate,” she said. “This year we are hoping to bring back all of these elements and include even more.”

Orazietti added the event was very well-received in 2022 and he expects it to be even more popular when it returns.

“Street Hockey!” he exclaimed. “This is as Canadian as it gets. It brings athletes from all ages together.”

Orazietti said he hopes the event draws people from all over. Part of the recruitment strategy will be to advertise the street hockey festival to a wider audience than just Surrey or Langley.

“We are trying to bring more people out from the Lower Mainland and the Fraser Valley.”

B.C.’s 2024 Play On! events are planned for Cloverdale, Nanaimo, Kelowna, and Dawson Creek.



