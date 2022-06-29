More than 200 Surrey, Delta athletes to compete at BC Summer Games in Prince George

The athletes are an average age of 14

The BC Summer Games will be held in Prince George this month. (Submitted graphic)

More than 200 athletes, coaches and officials from Surrey and Delta will be making the trip north to Prince George when the BC Summer Games return from July 21 to 24.

More than 2,300 athletes from 170 cities and towns across the province are scheduled to compete in 18 different sports at the event, the first BC Games since the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John and the first summer event since the 2018 event in Cowichan.

The sports this year include basketball, artistic swimming, athletics, baseball, beach volleyball, box and field lacrosse, canoe/kayak, equestrian, golf, rowing, girls rugby, sailing, soccer, softball, swimming, towed water sports, triathlon, volleyball and wrestling.

Athletes, coaches and officials registered for the 2022 BC Summer Games can be found on the online participant list, searchable by city, sport and name, on bcgames.org.

Posted below is a PDF of the 2,912-name participant list.

The athletes are an average age of 14 and for many this will be their first experience at a multi-sport Games. The athletes will be supported by 451 certified coaches and 161 officials.

Volunteers in Prince George have been preparing for the past 18 months to host the Games.

The BC Winter and Summer Games has been the starting point for many athletes who have gone on to higher levels of sport. BC Summer Games alumni who competed in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics include Madison Mailey (rowing), Bo Hedges (wheelchair basketball), Julia Grosso (soccer) and Brent Hayden (swimming). Prince George’s Meryeta O’Dine (snowboardcross), a BC Winter Games alumna, recently won a pair of bronze medals for Canada at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Summer Games