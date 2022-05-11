Nanaimo bars, Penticton wine on the line as mayors bet on BCHL finals

City of Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog will be cheering for the Nanaimo Clippers in the BCHL Fred Page Cup finals, which start Friday, May 13, in Penticton. (Submitted photo)

With Nanaimo and Penticton’s B.C. Hockey League teams set to battle for Fred Page Cup supremacy, the cities’ top elected officials have placed a friendly wager.

The Nanaimo Clippers will begin the BCHL finals against the Penticton Vees beginning May 13 in Penticton and the bet between Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog and Penticton Mayor John Vassilaki will see charitable donations and local food items on the line.

If Nanaimo wins, Penticton’s mayor will wear a Clippers jersey for a day, send a bottle of Okanagan wine and donate $100 to a charity of Krog’s choosing. If Penticton wins, Krog will wear a Vees jersey for a day, send a batch of Nanaimo bars to Penticton and donate $100 to a charity of Vassilaki’s choosing.

The series will come to Nanaimo with Games 3 and 4 on May 17-18.

“The Clippers have had one heck of a season and I can’t wait to celebrate this final win seeing Mayor Vassilaki wearing a Nanaimo Clippers jersey during an upcoming council meeting,” Krog said in the press release. “I encourage you to cheer on your local team and [fill Frank Crane Arena] next week. Let’s go Clippers!”

Not to be outdone, Vassilaki said he is confident in the Vees.

“Blue is going to look good on Mayor Krog and I’m looking forward to those tasty Nanaimo bars,” Vassilaki said in a City of Penticton press release. “This is just a fun way to support all the hard work that the players on both teams have put in over the last year. Each team has faced a lot of obstacles and both councils are proud of all they’ve accomplished. But there can only be one winner: Go Vees, Go!”

