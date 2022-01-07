An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, B.C., Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

NHL postpones Saturday’s Canucks-Senators game over ongoing capacity limit

Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1

The NHL has postponed Saturday’s game between the Canucks and Ottawa Senators in Vancouver due to ongoing attendance restrictions.

The league also pushed back a matchup between the Senators and Jets in Winnipeg originally set for Jan. 15.

The NHL says the games will be rescheduled for dates later in the season when such restrictions may be eased or lifted.

Neither the Canucks (16-15-3) nor the Sens (9-18-2) have played since Jan. 1, and Vancouver hasn’t hosted a game since Dec. 14 when they edged the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3.

Ottawa has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that saw nine players and an assistant coach placed in the league’s protocol, and forced Thursday’s game against the Kraken in Seattle to be pushed back indefinitely.

Vancouver had five players on the COVID list Thursday.

The Senators are scheduled to face the Oilers in Edmonton on Monday and the Canucks will kick off a five-game road trip Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

