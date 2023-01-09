North Deltas Ethan Samson signs with NHL’s Flyers

Prince George Cougars blueliner was drafted by Philadelphia in the sixth round of the 2021 draft

North Delta’s Ethan Samson has signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers.

The 19-year-old defenceman, who plays for the Prince George Cougars of the Western Hocker Leauge, was selected by the Flyers in the sixth round (174th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft.

“I am very honoured and excited to have signed my first NHL contract with the @NHLFlyers,” Samson posted on Twitter. “I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given with @Pgcougars, for the support of my family and friends, and for my past coaches. Thank you to all of you who helped me on this journey.”

Samson has had a solid start to his fourth WHL season, registering 27 points (10 goals and 17 assists), eight power-play goals, 39 penalty minutes and 95 shots through 29 games, and recording his second career multi-goal game against the Vancouver Giants at the Langley Events Centre on Oct. 21.

The six-foot-three, 183-pound right-shot defenceman recorded a season-high four-game point streak (one goal and four assists) Sept. 30-Oct. 12, 16 of his 29 points this season have come on the power play, and he owns a season-high seven multi-point games.

Samson is fifth on the team in both goals and assists and has the third most power-play goals. Among Cougar blueliners, he’s tied with Hudson Thornton for most goals, and ranks second in both points and assists (Thornton has 41 points and 31 assists).

I am very honoured and excited to have signed my first NHL contract with the @NHLFlyers I am grateful for the opportunities I have been given with @Pgcougars, for the support of my family and friends, and for my past coaches. Thank you to all of you who helped me on this journey. pic.twitter.com/V8NHniTqmc — Ethan Samson (@EthanSamson77) January 2, 2023

Among all WHL defencemen, Samson ranks fifth in goals and is tied for second for most power-play goals with Landon Kosior of Prince Albert Raiders.

Since joining the Cougars for the 2019-2020 season, Samson has 89 points (28 goals and 61 assists), 17 power-play goals, eight game-winning goals, 121 penalty minutes and 451 shots through 180 games.

He collected a career-high 12 multi-point games during the 2021-22 season and made four playoff appearances with the Cougars during the 2022 WHL Playoffs.

Samson was drafted by the Cougars in the third round (65th overall) in the 2018 WHL Prospects Draft and signed on with the team in March of 2019.

He played his first WHL game on Sept. 20, 2019 against the Vancouver Giants, and scored his first WHL goal 15 days later on Oct. 5, 2019 against the Kelowna Rockets.

Prior to being drafted by the Cougars, Samson was the highest scoring defenceman in the Delta Hockey Academy’s Elite 15 program, tallying seven goals and 17 assists for a total of 24 points in 33 regular season games. During the Canadian Sport School Hockey League play-offs, Samson scored two goals and had two assists, helping his team make it to the semifinals.

— with a file from Sasha Lakic

SEE ALSO: ‘Coolest thing in my life’: Cloverdale’s Bankier wins gold at World Juniors with Team Canada



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

hockeyNHLNorth DeltaWestern Hockey LeagueWHL