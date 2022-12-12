North Surrey Bears repeat as B.C. football champs with another win over Comox team

Provincial playoff games in Langley were postponed a week by heavy snow

North Surrey Bears with their Midget 9-Man provincial football championship banner at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 10. (Photo: Facebook.com)

It took a week longer than expected, but North Surrey Bears are provincial football champions for a second straight year.

The team won the 2022 Midget 9-Man banner on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 10) with a 24-14 victory over Comox Raiders, in the final game of B.C Provincial Football Association’s championship weekend at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

The six divisional games were postponed a week by heavy snow early in December.

The Bears again beat the Raiders, the same team they outscored Nov. 27 for the Vancouver Mainland Football League title, 34-24.

The North Surrey team looked to repeat as B.C. champs after beating the Raiders last season in an undefeated run to the title, in the division for players aged 16 to 18.

Watch the game below, on Youtube.

In other action Sunday, Saanich Wolverines beat North Delta Longhorns 34-8 for the Junior Bantam 12-Man provincial championship, and Vernon Magnum Blue topped Cloverdale Chargers for the Junior Bantam 9-Man title.

Saturday’s games in Langley saw Nanaimo Seahawks beat White Rock Titans 19-7 for the Bantam 9-Man championship, Kelowna Bulldogs top Coquitlam Chargers for the Peewee 9M title and Coquitlam Chargers outscore Kelowna Orange Sun for the Atom 9M division trophy.

“Congratulations to all of the teams for representing your clubs and regions with heart,” the BC Provincial Football Association posted to Facebook. “Thank you to the families, coaches and volunteers across the province that made this season of football possible for the athletes.”



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

