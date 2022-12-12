North Surrey Bears with their Midget 9-Man provincial football championship banner at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 10. (Photo: Facebook.com)

North Surrey Bears with their Midget 9-Man provincial football championship banner at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley on Sunday, Dec. 10. (Photo: Facebook.com)

North Surrey Bears repeat as B.C. football champs with another win over Comox team

Provincial playoff games in Langley were postponed a week by heavy snow

It took a week longer than expected, but North Surrey Bears are provincial football champions for a second straight year.

The team won the 2022 Midget 9-Man banner on Sunday afternoon (Dec. 10) with a 24-14 victory over Comox Raiders, in the final game of B.C Provincial Football Association’s championship weekend at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

The six divisional games were postponed a week by heavy snow early in December.

The Bears again beat the Raiders, the same team they outscored Nov. 27 for the Vancouver Mainland Football League title, 34-24.

The North Surrey team looked to repeat as B.C. champs after beating the Raiders last season in an undefeated run to the title, in the division for players aged 16 to 18.

Watch the game below, on Youtube.

In other action Sunday, Saanich Wolverines beat North Delta Longhorns 34-8 for the Junior Bantam 12-Man provincial championship, and Vernon Magnum Blue topped Cloverdale Chargers for the Junior Bantam 9-Man title.

Saturday’s games in Langley saw Nanaimo Seahawks beat White Rock Titans 19-7 for the Bantam 9-Man championship, Kelowna Bulldogs top Coquitlam Chargers for the Peewee 9M title and Coquitlam Chargers outscore Kelowna Orange Sun for the Atom 9M division trophy.

“Congratulations to all of the teams for representing your clubs and regions with heart,” the BC Provincial Football Association posted to Facebook. “Thank you to the families, coaches and volunteers across the province that made this season of football possible for the athletes.”


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Football

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
South Surrey-based U16 Sharks team are provincial rugby champions
Next story
Sedins behind the bench for Langley-based CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game

Just Posted

Cloverdale-raised Caedan Bankier in action with Kamloops Blazers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). (File photo: Kamloops Blazers/Allen Douglas Photos)
Cloverdale forward Caedan Bankier ‘pumped’ to play for Canada at World Juniors hockey tourney

A musician performs at a past Gone Country music fest on the Cloverdale Fairgrounds. The lineup for the 2023 concert has been released and Cloverdale’s own Tyler Joe Miller will be performing. (Image via twinscancerfundraising.com)
Tyler Joe Miller to play 2023 Gone Country music fest

Terry Waterhouse outside of modular housing for the homeless in Whalley. (File photo)
Surrey council tackles 3 reports aimed at helping the needy

The White Rock South Surrey Titans minor football association’s Bantam team battled it out on the field Saturday in provincial championship play, but fell short with a 19-7 loss to the Nanaimo Seahawks. (contributed photo)
White Rock South Surrey Titans battle it out on the field at provincial championships

Pop-up banner image