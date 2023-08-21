Ocean Park teen wins 2 interntional freestyle skateboard titles in 3 months

An Ocean Park teen with only three years of skateboarding experience has already won two international freestyle skateboard competitions within three months.

Orson Merry, whose skateboarding prowess earned him top spot in this year’s amateur competition at Cloverdale Rodeo, returned from the world stage last month with new hardware. The 14-year-old just returned home from Brandenburg, Germany, with a second win in the Sponsored Amateur division of the 2023 European Freestyle Skateboarding Championships, which hosted competitors from 23 countries.

Freestyle skateboarding, a style made popular by Rodney Mullen in the ’80s, requires no ramps or obstacles; skaters only need a smooth, flat surface, noted World Freestyle Round-Up contest producer Terry Chui in a release.

In freestyle contests, skaters compete in different skill divisions and perform tricks in timed routines set to music. Skaters will be evaluated on the creativity and complexity of their tricks by a panel of judges.

“I met Orson a couple years ago, and when I found out he had only been skating for such a short time, I was shocked. This young kid skated like a seasoned veteran,” Chui said.

Orson himself, now home from Germany, remains humble.

He remembers taking a street skateboarding camp and promptly breaking a tooth.

“That was street skating,” he explained.

His mom, Tracy Merry, noted he broke it to the nerve – and that his dad also decided he would try to take it up at the same time.

“He broke his femur,” she said.

While that’s not what necessarily led Orson to freestyle skateboarding, he now prefers it.

“I think it’s just that it’s free… you can express yourself more easily than other styles of skateboarding,” Orson said.

He recalls how a family friend encouraged him to watch some videos online of pro skater Andy Anderson – another Semiahmoo Peninsula local – for inspiration, and he also read Mullen’s book, The Mutt. He took further skateboard lessons, created an Instagram account and one of his videos has more than 2.4 million views. The teen has been compared by some fans to Skateboard Hall of Famer Mullen, who has been described as the “godfather of street skateboarding.”

“Anyone else see… a lil Rodney Mullen?” writes bigeast0_76, on a video Merry posted to his Instagram (@orson_m_d) account five weeks ago.

“That’s almost Mullen’s entire identical line video from thps3…… that’s dope kid , keep doin what your doin” writes 4evr_nostalgic.

Orson met pro skater Andy Anderson in December 2021, describing the experience as the “best day of my life” and his idol – a White Rock native who has competed on the Olympic stage – as “even cooler and friendlier in person!”

During the encounter, which took place at Orson’s home, the teen showed Anderson some freestyle footwork, and Anderson returned in kind, with a demo of tricks in the carport.

Orson – who has been injury-free since switching to freestyle, wants to eventually, compete in Japan, where there’s a massive freestyle skateboarding scene, but calls that a longer-term goal. A competition in Tucson, Ariz. in January might be something he’ll aim to do as well.

“That’d be cool,” he said.

He really enjoyed his time in Germany, as well as meeting freestyle skateboarders from around the world.

“Competition can be tense, but fun too… it’s really fun to meet other freestylers,” he said.

In addition to a completely different style of skateboarding than street skating, the skateboards themselves are quite different, he noted, from how the wheels are set to skid plates to grip tape, and freestyle boards are usually much smaller.

“Skid plates – they help knock the board ground down when you’re scraping your tail,” Orson explained.

For now, he plans to practise and improve as much as he can.

Tracy noted they are very thankful to the local community for their support of Orson, including local skate shops, and mentors Chui and Kevin Harris, who is a former pro skater for Powell Peralta’s “Bones Brigade” and a World Record holder in skateboarding.

“At such a young age, Orson has competed with some of the best freestyle skateboarders in the world,” Harris said in the release. “He skates very smoothly, and makes it look effortless. It’s amazing to see what he has achieved in such a short amount of time.” – with files from Tracy Holmes

