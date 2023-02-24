Photo of runner Percy Williams seen July 28,1932. THE CANADIAN PRESS

Olympic gold medals won by Percy Williams to be replaced 43 years after theft

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam

The family of a historic Canadian Olympian is set to receive a pair of new gold medals Friday, more than 40 years after the originals won by sprinter Percy Williams disappeared.

Williams took first place in the 100 and 200-metre races at the 1928 Olympics in Amsterdam, becoming just the third athlete in history to win both events.

The Vancouver native’s medals were donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame and were on display when they were stolen in 1980. They were never recovered.

Williams’ family requested the medals be replaced, and the Canadian Olympic Committee worked with the International Olympic Committee to recreate them based on specifications from the 1928 Games.

Newly minted medals will be presented to the family on Friday before being donated to the B.C. Sports Hall of Fame as part of a new display about the sprinter’s legacy.

Williams, who died in 1982, was inducted into the Canadian Olympic Hall of Fame in 1949 and Canada’s Sports Hall of Fame in 1955 before being made an Officer of Canada in 1979.

HeritageOlympics

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. kid among the World Axe Throwing League’s youngest officials

Just Posted

Crews are out prearing for the potential snowfall on Saturday night. (Photo: Mainroad Contracting)
Metro Vancouver could see up to 20 cm of snow overnight Saturday

Longtime Whalley-area business operators at Downtown Surrey BIA’s annual general meeting Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at Civic Hotel. Pictured clockwise from top left are Matt Notting of Ben’s Appliances, Mike Nielsen of Sprite Multimedia Systems, Lutz Sprecher of Whalley Optical Centre, Ken Roath of Roath’s Pawn Shop, and Ahmed Bhamjee and wife Amina of 7 Days Seafood & Grocery. Not pictured are operators of Bozzini’s, Fresgo Inn and Bert’s Automotive. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
‘Outstanding’ 8 celebrated for their 40-plus years of doing business in Downtown Surrey

Abbotsford lawyer Randle Howarth has been suspended for 10 weeks for the inappropriate use of a trust account. (Black Press Media file photo)
Abbotsford lawyer suspended for using trust account to deposit Surrey sawmill funds

In addition to the primary care providers at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Whalley, an ER doctor and nurses are now available to see anyone over the age of two from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. (Black Press media file photo)
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room