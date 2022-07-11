Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers land on podium in Chilliwack

More than three dozen members of the Pacific Sea Wolves swim club competed at Swim BC Divisional Championships earlier this month in Chilliwack, bringing a handful of medals back to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

In the 15-and-over age group, Elden Wu and Tristan Schanz led the team with what PSW assistant coach Ben Geary called “inspiring performances” – Wu had podium finishes in the 100-m freestyle, 200-m individual medley and 400-m IM, with personal best times in all three. Schanz, meanwhile, landed on the podium in all individual events, highlighted by first-place finishes in the 200-m IM and 100-m butterfly.

In the 13-14 age division, Elina Huang had five podium finishes, including a “convincing win” in the 1,500-m freestyle. Meanwhile, in the same age class, Oliver Allen won the 200-m IM and placed second in the 100-m fly.

Some of PSW’s youngest swimmers also landed on the podium. L.J. Liu won the 400-m IM and picked up medals in two other races; Tyler Ma won the 100-m freestyle and scooped two other medals and John Liu won the 50-m backstroke and picked up medals in three other races.

In total, 40 PSW swimmers competed in the event. This week, from July 14-17 at UBC, 30 Sea Wolves will compete in the Swim BC Provincial Championships. Later in the summer, PSW swimmers will participate in a number of other high-profile meets – the BC Summer Games, Canadian Senior Nationals, Far Westerns (in California) and the Canada Summer Games.



