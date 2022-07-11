The Pacific Sea Wolves swim club, which normally operates out of two indoor pools in South Surrey, has been training outdoors at the Bear Creek Park pool this summer. (Contributed photo)

Pacific Sea Wolves swimmers land on podium in Chilliwack

40 athletes compete at Swim BC Divisional Championships

More than three dozen members of the Pacific Sea Wolves swim club competed at Swim BC Divisional Championships earlier this month in Chilliwack, bringing a handful of medals back to the Semiahmoo Peninsula.

In the 15-and-over age group, Elden Wu and Tristan Schanz led the team with what PSW assistant coach Ben Geary called “inspiring performances” – Wu had podium finishes in the 100-m freestyle, 200-m individual medley and 400-m IM, with personal best times in all three. Schanz, meanwhile, landed on the podium in all individual events, highlighted by first-place finishes in the 200-m IM and 100-m butterfly.

• READ ALSO: Pacific Sea Wolves’ swimmers score medals at provincial championships

In the 13-14 age division, Elina Huang had five podium finishes, including a “convincing win” in the 1,500-m freestyle. Meanwhile, in the same age class, Oliver Allen won the 200-m IM and placed second in the 100-m fly.

Some of PSW’s youngest swimmers also landed on the podium. L.J. Liu won the 400-m IM and picked up medals in two other races; Tyler Ma won the 100-m freestyle and scooped two other medals and John Liu won the 50-m backstroke and picked up medals in three other races.

In total, 40 PSW swimmers competed in the event. This week, from July 14-17 at UBC, 30 Sea Wolves will compete in the Swim BC Provincial Championships. Later in the summer, PSW swimmers will participate in a number of other high-profile meets – the BC Summer Games, Canadian Senior Nationals, Far Westerns (in California) and the Canada Summer Games.


sports@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Swimming

Previous story
South Surrey’s Mason Beaupit drafted by San Jose Sharks

Just Posted

Artist’s conception of KGS Holdings Ltd. project before Surrey council on Monday, July 11. (Image: surrey.ca)
Surrey council to vote on 41-storey residential tower for Whalley tonight

Surrey Mounties have passed off the investigation into into a serious motorcycle crash that happened in Cloverdale July 9 to the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia. (File photo: Malin Jordan)
Major motorcycle crash in Cloverdale under investigation

James Christopher Gordon of Surrey was in a stolen Chevy Equinox when he used the inside edge of a roundabout on McCallum Road in Abbotsford to speed past traffic while fleeing from police on Feb. 9 to Langley. (Screenshot from Air One footage)
Surrey man sentenced for reckless drive from Abbotsford to Langley

Visitor inspect a 1947 Hayes logging truck. The truck was in service from the middle ’50s to the early ’70s in the Port Alberni area (Photo: Malin Jordan)
National Truck Show held on Fairgrounds