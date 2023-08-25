PHOTOS: BC 55-Plus Games action continues on Friday

Pickleball competitors hit the court at UFV. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pickleball competitors hit the court at UFV. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Batter swings at a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Batter swings at a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Cyclist pounds the pavement. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team) Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team) Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Golf attempts a putt at Ledgeview Golf Club. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Table tennis action. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Table tennis action. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Softball pitcher hurls a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Softball pitcher hurls a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Batter up. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Pitcher tosses a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Pitcher tosses a pitch. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)
Track athletes take off. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)Track athletes take off. (BC 55-Plus Games photo team)

Abbotsford BC Games 55-Plus action continued on Friday (Aug. 25) with more athletes joining the fray.

The cycling road race occurs on Friday (Aug. 25), with the participant dance and passing of the flag ceremony happening that evening inside the Ag-Rec Building. Abbotsford will pass the flag to representatives from Salmon Arm, who will host from Sept. 10 to 14, 2024.

The final day of competition takes place Saturday (Aug. 26), with many medals being handed out and the cycling (hill climb) event also occurring.

Visit abbynews.com for more coverage.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Action continues on Thursday at Abbotsford BC 55-Plus Games

Previous story
PHOTOS: Action continues on Thursday at Abbotsford BC 55-Plus Games

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis at the Surrey Sunflower Festival, continuing through Sept. 3, 2023 at 4334 186 St. (Contributed photo)
Surrey Sunflower Festival blossoming through Sept. 3

The sun is seen through thick wildfire smoke in Chilliwack on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023. On Friday (Aug. 25), the BC. Air Quality Health Index observed moderate risk conditions in the Fraser Valley with ‘moderate risk except high risk in smoke’ expected throughout the day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress)
Widespread smoke leads to air quality advisory for Lower Mainland

Sign on elevator at the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society building. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
$140K to replace broken elevator where Surrey seniors struggle to get up stairs

A driver caught doing three times the 30 km/h speed limit on Marine Drive Wednesday night (Aug. 23, 2023) was issued multiple tickets and had their vehicle impounded for seven days. (White Rock RCMP photo/Twitter)
White Rock RCMP stop allegedly impaired ‘N’ driver clocked at triple the speed limit