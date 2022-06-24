PHOTOS: Canada remains undefeated at Canada Cup

After going undefeated through the first four days of competition at the Canada Cup, the Canadian national women’s team has a date Friday evening with Team USA.
Canada – the top team in the Black Pool during round-robin play – and the United States – who finished atop the Red Pool – will square off at 7 p.m. at Softball City.
Canada completed its undefeated run (5-0) through pool action with an 8-1 victory Thursday evening over Mexico, while the U.S. finished the round robin with a 4-1 win-loss record; the Americans’ only loss came against U.S. club team, Triple Crown Colorado, 5-4 Tuesday.
Prior to the Canada-Mexico tilt Thursday evening – first pitch was delayed by about 40 minutes as a result of the preceding game between Czechia and Chinese-Taipei needing extra innings to decide – a ceremony was held to honour former Team Canada outfielder, and Earl Marriott Secondary graduate, Melanie Matthews, who was inducted into the World Baseball Softball Confederation hall of fame.
Greg Timm, the longtime chair of the Canada Cup, spoke during the ceremony, as did just-retired Softball Canada CEO Hugh Mitchener and Matthews herself. A number of Matthews’ former teammates were in attendance to watch her induction, including Jen Yee, Lauren Regula and Danielle Lawrie. Two other former teammates, Kaleigh Rafter and Jen Salling, were on the Team Canada bench, as they’re now coaching the team.
Action continues throughout Friday and into the weekend, with the women’s division championship game scheduled for 6 p.m. Sunday at Softball City.
Futures (U19) and Showcase (U16) Gold divisions also continue to play throughout the next few days, with finals in both tournaments set for 3:30 p.m. Sunday.
