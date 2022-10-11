PHOTOS: Friday football for 2 Surrey school teams, with Holy Cross topping Earl Marriott

In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns) In high school football action, Holy Cross Crusaders (in white) defeated Earl Marriott Mariners 45-12 at the Catholic school in Fleetwood on Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)

An all-Surrey battle saw Holy Cross Crusaders beat Earl Marriott Mariners in high school football last Friday afternoon (Oct. 7).

The Catholic school in Fleetwood hosted the AA Varsity game, won by the home team 45-12.

Both teams now have 1-2 records (one win, two losses) in AA Coastal standings, after three games played.

Next up, Holy Cross plays another home game Friday (Oct. 14) against another division rival, Robert Bateman, while Earl Marriott hosts Ballenas that same day. Both games start at 2 p.m.

For all of the BC Secondary Schools Football Association schedules and stats, visit bchighschoolfootball.com.



tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Football