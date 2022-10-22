PHOTOS: Peace Arch News Classic volleyball tournament

North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns) North Surrey (in black) played Semiahmoo Thunderbirds (in blue) during the Peace Arch News Classic tournament on Oct. 22. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Eighteen teams battled against one another for the Peace Arch News classic volleyball title. The tournament took place on Friday (Oct. 21) and Saturday (Oct. 22) at Semiahmoo Secondary.

On Saturday, playoff rounds began at 9 a.m., and the championship match is set for 5:45 p.m. on Semiahmoo’s Court 1.

Of the 18 squads set to take part, most are from Surrey, including a handful of South Surrey teams: the host Semiahmoo Thunderbirds, Grandview Heights Grizzlies and Elgin Park Orcas.

Other Surrey schools on the docket include Salish Secondary, Fleetwood Park, Sullivan Heights, Guildford Park, Kwantlen Park, North Surrey and Panorama Ridge.

The 2021 event marked the return of the tournament – which has been staged on the Semiahmoo Peninsula since the late 1980s – after the ’20 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2019 event was won by the Mission Roadrunners, who defeated Semiahmoo in the gold-medal game.

