PHOTOS: Ultimate high for 2,000 at Surrey park for week-long Canadian championships

Junior and senior players of the disc sport compete at Newton Athletic Park

Vortex vs. Team Manitoba in the opening game of the 2023 Junior Canadian Ultimate Championship at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Contributed photo: Jeff Bell for UltiPhotos)

Discs are soaring through the air at Newton Athletic Park this week during the 2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships.

Canada’s top ultimate teams and players have taken over the Surrey facility until Sunday, Aug. 20, with close to 2,000 players spread across nearly 100 teams.

Junior teams got going first on Sunday (Aug. 13), with the Senior division to follow from Thursday to Sunday (Aug. 17-20).

The two tournaments unite the country’s most talented ultimate frisbee players for Canada’s largest ultimate showcase.

On Sunday afternoon, opening ceremonies were followed by a showcase game between Vortex and Team Manitoba junior squads.

The opening flip before the 2023 Junior Canadian Ultimate Championship showcase game at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Contributed photo: Jeff Bell for UltiPhotos)

Opening ceremonies of the 2023 Junior Canadian Ultimate Championship at Newton Athletic Park in Surrey on Sunday, Aug. 13. (Contributed photo: Jeff Bell for UltiPhotos)

The national event is held in collaboration with Ultimate Canada, British Columbia Ultimate Society and Vancouver Ultimate League Society.

“The championships provide an opportunity for athletes to showcase their skills, connect with fellow players, and celebrate the sport we all love,” said Danny Saunders, executive director of Ultimate Canada.

Schedules, live-streamed games and other championship details are posted on cuc2023.ultimatecentral.com.

What is ultimate? Click here to learn more about the disc sport on Ultimate Canada’s website.

